ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Police use-of-force

By KPBS PUBLIC MEDIA
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysis of records of use-of-force incidents involving police in San Diego County finds officers...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

City council tightens use surveillance technology

A new city ordinance which tightens the use of surveillance technology was passed unanimously by the San Diego City Council Monday. Then, a KPBS review of nearly 500 use-of-force incidents shows it’s rare for local police officers to be fired or even suspended when they kill or severely injure people. Next, San Diego housing prices dropped in June for the first time this year, signaling what might be a cooling of the local housing market. Then, the National Park Sevice is employing a variety of strategies to protect California’s giant sequoia trees from wildfires and climate change. Next, an excerpt from the new podcast Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary about the life of a Chicano student activist in the 1990s. Finally, what to expect at this week’s Comic-Con.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Family of Lakeside stabbing victim asks for support

An emotional plea today, from a relative of a Black teenager stabbed in Lakeside three months ago. Two white teenagers are charged with hate crimes in the stabbing. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has the latest. It's been over three months since a 16-year-old Black girl was stabbed in Lakeside, allegedly...
LAKESIDE, CA
KPBS

Indoor mask requirement returns for San Diego Unified School District

San Diego has reached the CDC’s highest level of COVID-19 activity. The highly contagious BA.5 variant is driving the current surge of the disease, and with summertime activities in full swing - including this week’s Comic Con - health officials are bracing for what could be an even more cases. Next, a new book underscores the link between a lack of affordable housing and homelessness. Then, more than 20 years of records relating to use-of-force incidents involving police in San Diego County finds a clear trend – officers are far more likely to shoot if the suspect is a person of color. Also, roadblocks and layers of bureaucracy make it almost impossible for Mexican returnees to get their U.S. coursework recognized. Then, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a recent warning to landlords and new guidance to law enforcement handling self-help evictions. In short, landlords can’t use unlawful measures to evict or lock out tenants and law enforcement has a responsibility to protect tenants. Finally, an excerpt of the latest episode of KPBS's "Port of Entry" podcast explores how thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border every year to take a psychedelic known as ibogaine - a drug that may help some people kick opiate addiction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KPBS

San Diego seeks input on putting child care facilities on city property

The city of San Diego issued a request for information Tuesday to child care providers asking for their input on how it can potentially establish child care facilities on city-owned properties. Last May, the Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee asked the city to identify properties owned by the municipality...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

What rights do tenants have against illegal eviction in California?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued recent legal guidance in response to a rise in illegal eviction lockouts along with a call for law enforcement to intervene. Nearly 1.5 million renters in California are at risk of eviction. In San Diego County, the Legal Aid Society said it is seeing a surge of people who have been evicted by their landlords illegally.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego City Council passes first reading of amended surveillance ordinance

Surveillance technology in San Diego will soon be getting more oversight. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen has more on the City Council’s approval of new restrictions. The San Diego City Council unanimously passed a surveillance ordinance Monday intended to put greater rules around the city's acquisition and use of technology capable of monitoring the public.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Father Joe's outlines challenges, possible solutions for homelessness

Father Joe's Villages Wednesday detailed how easy it can be to fall into homelessness, how difficult it can be to escape it, and provided some possible solutions. The homelessness services provider's report comes on the heels of a 10% increase in homelessness since 2020, according to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness 2022 Point-in-Time count.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Person Of Color#Prosthetic
KPBS

Veterans Village executive resigns after inewsource reporting

The second highest ranking administrator at Veterans Village of San Diego has resigned weeks after inewsource started reporting on concerns about the nonprofit’s renowned rehab center. Veterans Village officials would not discuss what prompted the departure but indicated that the resignation was part of “problems that would not ordinarily...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego sees first drop in home prices this year

Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. KPBS reporter Tania Thorne gives us the latest on the housing market. Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. New data from CoreLogic/DQNews shows the median home price in San Diego County dropped by 2.9% last month to $825,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KPBS

SDG&E customers can expect electric bill credits in August and September

San Diego Gas & Electric residential customers will receive $64.17 in bill credits on both their August and September electric bills as part of the California Climate Credit program, it was announced Tuesday. Earlier this year, SDG&E's residential natural gas customers also received $43.06 in credits from the program, administered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

National University merger offers students more advanced degrees

San Diego-based National University has announced a merger — that means a bigger student body and more advanced degrees for those students. National is merging with Northcentral University, an institution offering exclusively online master’s degree and doctoral programs. “As our country continues to grapple with rapidly changing workforce...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Comic-Con returns to full scale, in-person show this week

The pandemic forced Comic-Con International to go virtual with its Comic-Con@Home editions and to hold a scaled back Comic-Con Special Edition in Nov. 2021. But this week the pop culture convention returns in-person and in full force. Before COVID-19, San Diegans could expect Comic-Con to take over not just the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy