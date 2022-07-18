ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. investigates California Tesla crash that killed motorcyclist

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tU22_0gjSYEUq00

July 18 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a special investigation into the crash of a 2021 Tesla Model Y vehicle that killed a motorcyclist in California, it said on Monday.

Since 2016, NHTSA has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles and where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used. A total of 18 crash deaths were reported in those Tesla-related investigations, including the most recent fatal California crash.

The agency declined to identify the specific crash but media reports said a 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed on July 7 after a collision with a 2021 Tesla Model Y on the Riverside Freeway in California.

NHTSA has opened three special probes in recent weeks, including one into a Florida crash that killed a 66-year-old Tesla driver and a 67-year-old passenger, and one into a fatal pedestrian crash in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3.

NHTSA typically opens more than 100 special crash investigations annually into emerging technologies and other potential auto safety issues that have, for instance, previously helped to develop safety rules on air bags.

Tesla, which has disbanded its press office, did not respond to a request for comment.

In June, NHTSA upgraded its defect investigation into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with Autopilot, a required step before it could seek a recall.

In August, the agency opened a preliminary evaluation to assess the performance of the system in 765,000 vehicles after about a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles struck stationary emergency vehicles. NHTSA said last month it had identified six additional crashes.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Intoxicated’ pilot lands on highway after plane runs out of fuel

A pilot believed to be intoxicated performed an emergency landing on a busy highway near Kansas City, Missouri. The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to avoid all vehicles on the road, KMBC reported. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the small plane landed in the westbound lanes of I-70 around mile marker 26, east of Grain Valley early on Friday morning.Authorities have said that the pilot was the only person on the plane. The highway patrol’s initial investigation stated that the pilot radioed to say that he was being forced into an emergency landing because the plane...
KANSAS CITY, MO
BBC

Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury

A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Two Californians dead after Tesla crashes into truck hauling Walmart products

Two people from California's Central Coast died Wednesday when their 2015 Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Florida interstate, the Orlando Sentinel reported. According to the outlet, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the Tesla crashed “for unknown reasons” when it mysteriously drifted into the Paynes Prairie Rest Area and hit the back of a parked freightliner carrying Walmart products. The vehicle was being driven by a 66-year-old woman; a 67-year-old man was in the passenger seat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
August, CA
State
Florida State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Oldest Factory Produces Two-Millionth Car

There's cause for celebration over at Tesla's Fremont factory. The California-based facility recently produced its two millionth vehicle. A Tesla Model 3 Performance finished in Red Multi-Coat paint marked the milestone, with the company taking to Twitter to announce the momentous achievement. CEO Elon Musk was particularly proud. "To think...
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
americanmilitarynews.com

First responder helicopter crash kills 3 cops, 1 firefighter in NM

A New Mexico sheriff’s department helicopter crashed late Saturday after responding to a fire, killing all four people who were in the aircraft when it went down, authorities said. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed on Twitter at 2:26 Sunday morning that their helicopter known as Metro 2...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
Reuters

Reuters

499K+
Followers
343K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy