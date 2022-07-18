ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Wyoming

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgcG9_0gjSX9Cf00 More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.

Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty's harmful effects, both in the immediate and long-term. Childhood poverty can negatively impact brain development and has been linked with a greater likelihood of chronic illness, shorter life expectancy, and poor emotional and behavioral health. Those who spend some or all of their childhood in poverty are also less likely to succeed in school or be financially secure later in life.

Nationwide, an estimated 17.5% of children under age 18 live below the poverty line. And though the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among wealthy, developed countries, in parts of the U.S., child poverty is considerably less common than it is nationwide.

Of the 20 counties or county equivalents in Wyoming with comparable data, Lincoln County has the lowest child poverty rate. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, 7.4% of the 18 and under population in the area live below the poverty line - compared to the statewide child poverty rate of 12.3%.

Not only is child poverty less common in Lincoln County than it is across Wyoming, but local families also tend to be relatively well off. The median income among households with children in the county stands at $89,938 - about $9,100 more than what the typical household with children across the state as a whole earns annually.

All data in this story is from the 2020 ACS. Counties or county equivalents were excluded if the child poverty rate was not available, if the number of children for whom poverty status was determined was lower than 500, or if the sampling error associated with a county's data was deemed too high.

State Place with lowest child poverty Local child poverty rate (%) Local median family income ($) State child poverty rate (%) State median family income ($)
Alabama Shelby County 7.8 100,950 22.7 64,790
Alaska Petersburg Borough 7.4 82,266 13.8 88,245
Arizona Greenlee County 14.7 71,408 20.0 69,758
Arkansas Saline County 11.0 84,824 22.0 59,204
California San Mateo County 6.4 168,996 16.8 84,790
Colorado Douglas County 2.4 144,758 11.5 91,425
Connecticut Tolland County 4.7 118,141 13.0 100,115
Delaware New Castle County 14.5 91,423 17.2 79,268
Florida St. Johns County 8.2 113,321 18.7 65,053
Georgia Fayette County 4.6 112,895 20.1 70,326
Hawaii Kauai County 9.0 86,358 11.7 91,696
Idaho Ada County 9.4 87,102 14.4 69,851
Illinois Woodford County 4.8 95,593 16.2 83,907
Indiana LaGrange County 5.0 80,141 17.6 70,859
Iowa Dallas County 4.7 130,871 13.3 79,139
Kansas Rooks County 2.8 62,530 13.9 74,882
Kentucky Oldham County 5.7 125,227 22.2 65,096
Louisiana Livingston Parish 12.8 89,686 26.3 61,722
Maine York County 8.5 88,354 14.0 76,852
Maryland Calvert County 4.3 133,215 11.6 103,641
Massachusetts Norfolk County 5.4 154,051 12.2 109,908
Michigan Livingston County 6.1 111,746 18.8 73,187
Minnesota Carver County 2.5 136,860 11.6 95,628
Mississippi Itawamba County 8.8 62,580 27.6 54,822
Missouri Platte County 5.9 105,477 17.4 72,033
Montana Jefferson County 4.7 90,821 15.2 71,986
Nebraska Howard County 3.3 74,569 12.2 77,982
Nevada Douglas County 11.0 82,010 17.6 67,738
New Hampshire Rockingham County 5.5 123,394 8.9 100,798
New Jersey Hunterdon County 3.0 163,371 13.3 106,937
New Mexico Sandoval County 15.6 75,370 25.6 54,886
New York Putnam County 5.7 128,304 18.7 83,272
North Carolina Clay County 8.3 47,176 20.0 68,688
North Dakota Dickey County 3.3 93,750 11.1 86,414
Ohio Geauga County 5.2 110,638 19.1 72,130
Oklahoma Canadian County 10.2 85,301 20.7 62,535
Oregon Clackamas County 7.1 103,718 15.0 78,939
Pennsylvania Bucks County 6.7 121,616 16.7 81,257
Rhode Island Bristol County 4.5 123,237 15.6 83,161
South Carolina York County 12.2 89,601 21.2 64,942
South Dakota Stanley County 0.0 94,234 16.1 76,789
Tennessee Williamson County 4.4 137,829 20.8 65,852
Texas Rockwall County 4.9 116,647 20.0 71,693
Utah Summit County 4.0 121,343 9.9 84,298
Vermont Grand Isle County 7.1 91,964 12.3 81,902
Virginia Goochland County 2.4 114,842 13.1 93,828
Washington Pend Oreille County 7.8 76,468 12.6 90,447
West Virginia Pleasants County 6.6 67,500 23.1 59,938
Wisconsin Ozaukee County 4.5 117,944 14.2 81,197
Wyoming Lincoln County 7.4 89,938 12.3 80,825

