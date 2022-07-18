This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in New Hampshire

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.

Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty's harmful effects, both in the immediate and long-term. Childhood poverty can negatively impact brain development and has been linked with a greater likelihood of chronic illness, shorter life expectancy, and poor emotional and behavioral health. Those who spend some or all of their childhood in poverty are also less likely to succeed in school or be financially secure later in life.

Nationwide, an estimated 17.5% of children under age 18 live below the poverty line. And though the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among wealthy, developed countries, in parts of the U.S., child poverty is considerably less common than it is nationwide.

Of the 10 counties or county equivalents in New Hampshire with comparable data, Rockingham County has the lowest child poverty rate. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, 5.5% of the 18 and under population in the area live below the poverty line - compared to the statewide child poverty rate of 8.9%.

Not only is child poverty less common in Rockingham County than it is across New Hampshire, but local families also tend to be relatively well off. The median income among households with children in the county stands at $123,394 - about $22,600 more than what the typical household with children across the state as a whole earns annually.

All data in this story is from the 2020 ACS. Counties or county equivalents were excluded if the child poverty rate was not available, if the number of children for whom poverty status was determined was lower than 500, or if the sampling error associated with a county's data was deemed too high.

State Place with lowest child poverty Local child poverty rate (%) Local median family income ($) State child poverty rate (%) State median family income ($) Alabama Shelby County 7.8 100,950 22.7 64,790 Alaska Petersburg Borough 7.4 82,266 13.8 88,245 Arizona Greenlee County 14.7 71,408 20.0 69,758 Arkansas Saline County 11.0 84,824 22.0 59,204 California San Mateo County 6.4 168,996 16.8 84,790 Colorado Douglas County 2.4 144,758 11.5 91,425 Connecticut Tolland County 4.7 118,141 13.0 100,115 Delaware New Castle County 14.5 91,423 17.2 79,268 Florida St. Johns County 8.2 113,321 18.7 65,053 Georgia Fayette County 4.6 112,895 20.1 70,326 Hawaii Kauai County 9.0 86,358 11.7 91,696 Idaho Ada County 9.4 87,102 14.4 69,851 Illinois Woodford County 4.8 95,593 16.2 83,907 Indiana LaGrange County 5.0 80,141 17.6 70,859 Iowa Dallas County 4.7 130,871 13.3 79,139 Kansas Rooks County 2.8 62,530 13.9 74,882 Kentucky Oldham County 5.7 125,227 22.2 65,096 Louisiana Livingston Parish 12.8 89,686 26.3 61,722 Maine York County 8.5 88,354 14.0 76,852 Maryland Calvert County 4.3 133,215 11.6 103,641 Massachusetts Norfolk County 5.4 154,051 12.2 109,908 Michigan Livingston County 6.1 111,746 18.8 73,187 Minnesota Carver County 2.5 136,860 11.6 95,628 Mississippi Itawamba County 8.8 62,580 27.6 54,822 Missouri Platte County 5.9 105,477 17.4 72,033 Montana Jefferson County 4.7 90,821 15.2 71,986 Nebraska Howard County 3.3 74,569 12.2 77,982 Nevada Douglas County 11.0 82,010 17.6 67,738 New Hampshire Rockingham County 5.5 123,394 8.9 100,798 New Jersey Hunterdon County 3.0 163,371 13.3 106,937 New Mexico Sandoval County 15.6 75,370 25.6 54,886 New York Putnam County 5.7 128,304 18.7 83,272 North Carolina Clay County 8.3 47,176 20.0 68,688 North Dakota Dickey County 3.3 93,750 11.1 86,414 Ohio Geauga County 5.2 110,638 19.1 72,130 Oklahoma Canadian County 10.2 85,301 20.7 62,535 Oregon Clackamas County 7.1 103,718 15.0 78,939 Pennsylvania Bucks County 6.7 121,616 16.7 81,257 Rhode Island Bristol County 4.5 123,237 15.6 83,161 South Carolina York County 12.2 89,601 21.2 64,942 South Dakota Stanley County 0.0 94,234 16.1 76,789 Tennessee Williamson County 4.4 137,829 20.8 65,852 Texas Rockwall County 4.9 116,647 20.0 71,693 Utah Summit County 4.0 121,343 9.9 84,298 Vermont Grand Isle County 7.1 91,964 12.3 81,902 Virginia Goochland County 2.4 114,842 13.1 93,828 Washington Pend Oreille County 7.8 76,468 12.6 90,447 West Virginia Pleasants County 6.6 67,500 23.1 59,938 Wisconsin Ozaukee County 4.5 117,944 14.2 81,197 Wyoming Lincoln County 7.4 89,938 12.3 80,825

