Knott County, KY

Woman Accused Of Shooting State Trooper Charged In Firearms Case

By ethan
q95fm.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman out of Indiana, who is accused of shooting a state trooper in Knott County last year, has recently been sentenced to 20-years in prison in a federal firearms case related to that incident. 38-year-old Tiffany...

www.q95fm.net

wklw.com

Two Floyd Co Men Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in Pike Co

Two Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. Officers arrested 24 year-old Stephen Hamilton of Teaberry and 33 year-old Levi Tackettof McDowell. Both men are accused of waiting at an apartment complex, for a man to visit a woman who lives there, but when the man arrived, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took the man’s gun and then held him at gunpoint. When Officers arrived at the scene, they say both men tried to run, but where quickly apprehended. Pikeville Officers found the victim bleeding and with injuries to his head and face. Hamilton and Tackett were charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and other charges.
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Drug Trafficking Investigation

A man out of Knott County has recently pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge. 62-year-old Tommy Short, of Emmalena, pleaded guilty in court on Friday to a single count of conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of meth. Short admitted in his plea agreement that he had developed relationships...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

INDIANA WOMAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING A KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER IN KNOTT COUNTY IN 2021 SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN RELATED FEDERAL FIREARM CHARGES CASE

JULY 18, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. GOING TO SPEND DECADES (AND LIKELY THE REST OF HER LIFE) IN BOTH FEDERAL AND STATE PRISONS: TIFFANY R. MILLER, 38, OF KENDALLVILLE, INDIANA; PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO FEDERAL GUN CHARGES IN CONNECTION TO HER SHOOTING & WOUNDING A KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER IN KNOTT COUNTY IN JULY 2021; AND IS STILL FACING STATE CHARGES AS WELL.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville woman arrested for DUI with child in car

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pikeville woman was arrested for DUI with a 4-month-old child in the back seat of her car on July 14. According to the arrest citation, Lisa May was observed to have glossy red eyes and fast speech when officers questioned her. Officers added she denied...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Man Facing Child Molesting Charges

A Warsaw man is charged with child molesting after allegedly inappropriately touching a girl under the age of 14. James M. Bauer, 67, of 640 S. Columbia St., Warsaw, is charged with child molesting, a Level 1 felony; and child molesting, a Level 4 felony. He was booked into the...
WARSAW, IN
WOWK 13 News

Hit-and-run suspect sought in Mingo County

KERMIT, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident in Kermit. Deputies say the incident happened at the car wash in Kermit around 10:10 p.m. on July 4. Video surveillance from the scene shows an SUV backing up and striking the front end of a parked […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Shooting Under Investigation in Perry County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Perry County. It happened in the Bonnyman area around 7:30 on Saturday evening. Officials say the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was reportedly shot and flown out for treatment. The shooting remains under investigation.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
963xke.com

Drugs, guns, cash found in traffic stop and home search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that a traffic stop ended with a man’s arrest and drugs being taken off the streets. On Thursday evening, around 6:18 p.m., officers of the FWPD Vice and Narcotics Division pulled over 32-year-old Melvin Green III at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Fleetwood Avenue. During the stop, officers found 30 grams of fentanyl and 1.3 grams of marijuana.
FORT WAYNE, IN
q95fm.net

One Dead Following Two-Vehicle Collision

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to the scene of a crash involving a Silver Ram 2500 and a Kia Spectra, near Elkhorn Creek in Pike County. The incident took place on Saturday, July 16th. According to police, the driver of the Ram truck, 44-year-old Dusty Ratliff, is...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WANE-TV

Woman shot, man dead after standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot at a northeast-side home early Tuesday, and after an hours-long standoff, the apparent person of interest was found dead. Fort Wayne Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to a home at 4008 Willshire Estates Drive, in the area of Maplecrest Road and Brian Drive, near Trier Road, on a “problem unknown.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Saturday shooting. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Hull School Road area in Bonnyman. According to officials, the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was shot and flown to Pikeville...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WANE-TV

FWPD seek info on battery in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for information about a reported battery Sunday morning that left one man in life-threatening condition. Around 1:30 a.m., police began investigating a report of a battery in progress at the 2500 block of River Cove Trail. Arriving on scene,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

29-year-old dies in S.R. 25 crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - A 29-year-old from Leesburg has died following an early morning crash on S.R. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, Cassandra Doerr was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on S.R. 25, south of Ferguson Road, when the Cherokee left the east side of the road and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Passenger killed in fiery crash ID’d

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a fiery crash near the Indiana-Ohio state line Friday. Oi La Ma, 24, of Fort Wayne died of Thermal Burns and Smoke Inhalation and his death was ruled accidental. It was around 5...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead when SUV rear-ends semi on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed when a SUV rear-ended a semi on Interstate 469 early Monday morning. The crash happened at 1:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile-marker 14.6, near the Tillman Road interchange. A semi-tractor trailer was broken down on the shoulder of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Sturgis woman injured in St. Joseph County Monday morning crash

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was injured Monday morning in a St. Joseph County two vehicle crash. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says the crash took place in the area of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township just before 7:00 a.m..
STURGIS, MI

