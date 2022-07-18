Woman Accused Of Shooting State Trooper Charged In Firearms Case

Two Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. Officers arrested 24 year-old Stephen Hamilton of Teaberry and 33 year-old Levi Tackettof McDowell. Both men are accused of waiting at an apartment complex, for a man to visit a woman who lives there, but when the man arrived, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took the man’s gun and then held him at gunpoint. When Officers arrived at the scene, they say both men tried to run, but where quickly apprehended. Pikeville Officers found the victim bleeding and with injuries to his head and face. Hamilton and Tackett were charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and other charges.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO