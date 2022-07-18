ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry: Cameron Smith's caddie on the big-game hunter

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGfQb_0gjSUpHr00
Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – As Cameron Smith did the car wash of media duties after winning the Players Championship in March, former PGA Tour pro Aron Price, a fellow Aussie who has known Smith for years, looked on at his mate and delivered the best explanation yet of why Smith has turned into one of golf’s big-game hunters.

“You know how there are people who are outwardly confident, but are really insecure? Cam’s the opposite,” Price said. “He won’t say it but he’s convinced that head-to-head that he can beat anyone in the world.”

At the 2019 Presidents Cup, Smith hinted at the breakthrough that was to come with a convincing victory over Justin Thomas in his Sunday singles match. In Maui, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, he shot a staggering 34-under par to edge then-World No. 1 Jon Rahm and now he erased a four-stroke overnight deficit and spoiled Rory McIlroy’s return to major glory by stringing together five straight birdies on the back nine to shoot a final-round 8-under 64 at the Old Course and win the 150th British Open.

“He’s got a big set of balls on him,” said Smith’s caddie, Sam Pinfold. “He’s a real battler and a bulldog. As funny as it may sound, I’d almost rather be four strokes behind the leader than four ahead. The way he plays he knows he’s got to make birdies and he puts the blinkers on and goes.”

That pretty much sums up what he did in March at the Players, when he also picked apart TPC Sawgrass, his home course, and earned what at the time was his signature win. Viktor Hovland, who finished fourth at the Open, summed up what makes Smith’s game so special.

“He doesn’t have that ‘wow’ factor when you look at him,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable how he’s able to get the ball in the hole. He’ll hit a bad shot and it just doesn’t seem to bother him, because he knows that he’s going to hit a great next shot. That’s what golf is all about.”

It’s hard to beat a great putter, or as the British Open champion Willie Park once said back in the day, “A man who can putt is a match for anyone.” Smith always has been blessed with short-game wizardry. His creativity around the greens was born during his childhood when he used to love to take a sand wedge and make a golf ball spin to a stop on the makeshift backyard green designed by his father. These days, there are few tour pros, if any, more highly regarded for their short-game artistry than Smith.

“It’s almost like his shots are a little butterfly, they land so soft, and he’s got a little remote control on the ball,” Golf Australia’s high-performance director Brad James told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Smith’s game was made for this ancient seaside link, and his creativity was borne out over the final few holes in a delicate up-and-down to save par from short left of the 17th green and a nifty putt to tap-in range for one final birdie to clinch his one-stroke victory and set a tournament scoring record of 20-under 268.

“I’m not afraid to hit different shots,” Smith said. “I feel like I can play any shot under any circumstance.”

That confidence, that self-belief, has been his secret sauce. He’s not afraid to play aggressively, and on Sunday that made all the difference.

“Sometimes it is our downfall,” Pinfold said, as it was at the Masters in April when his tee shot at the par-3 12th found a watery grave and ended his hopes of a Green Jacket. “But more often than not lately it’s coming through for us.”

Smith has added world-class iron player to his arsenal. He smartly took the bunkers at 16 known as the Principal’s Nose out of play by laying up with an iron off the tee and finding the green with a crisp approach from 192 yards. He continues to fight his driver, which can be erratic, but the Old Course, like Augusta National, isn’t as penal off the tee as the single-lane roads that serve as fairways at the U.S. Open and often the PGA Championship. It’s why the British and the Masters seemed to be the safe bet for him to claim a major. McIlroy didn’t lose the Claret Jug, rather Smith took it from him with an inspired back-nine charge. He had a look in his eyes that was reminiscent of Raymond Floyd in his prime, who possessed one of the great thousand-yard stares.

“Some people have it, don’t they?” fellow Aussie Adam Scott said. “That’s the easiest way to say it, and that’s taking for granted all the hard work he’s put into his game like everyone does but I think he’s got it and he wants it and he’s not afraid of it.”

And now Smith is the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reportedly Makes Notable Decision With LIV Golf

LIV Golf continues to try and pry the biggest names in American golf out of the PGA Tour. And Charles Barkley is no exception. According to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley has agreed to play in the LIV's next Pro-Am event. But Barkley also anticipates an offer from LIV Golf to be one of their broadcasters as well.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman: LIV Golf "rumours are true"; Top 40 player agents still calling him

Greg Norman has revealed how LIV Golf will transition into a proper golf league format from 2023 onwards, following an interview with Australian Golf Digest. Norman, 67, also told the publication that his phone has been off the hook as numerous agents of the world's top 40 players express continued interest in joining LIV Golf.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson sends bizarre video message welcoming David Feherty to LIV Golf

LIV Golf has continued to send more shockwaves through the sport by appointing the popular and entertaining David Feherty to their broadcast team. Feherty has worked for CBS and NBC in his media career, but now he has taken a controversial step in joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series, showing that the Saudi-backed tour wants a strong broadcast line up as well as a strong playing line-up.
GOLF
Outsider.com

LOOK: Open Champion Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel Land a Monster at Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

One week, Cameron Smith is hoisting the Claret Jug above his head as the winner of the 150th Open Championship. The next, he’s Captain Smith — sailor of Sisters Creek. Fresh off the first major victory of his career, the PGA Tour star was seen sailing Friday with fellow golfer Billy Horschel. The two made their way along the inner coastal of Jacksonville, Florida, in the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Balls#Golf World#Golf Course#Pga#Aussie#Tpc Sawgras
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Henrik Stenson is another dishonest LIV Golf player, but Europe knew he was a risky Ryder Cup gamble

For a sport that prides itself on values like honesty, honor and integrity, golf sure seems over-populated with people whose word is worth about as much as a phlegm sundae on a sweltering day. ’Twas always thus, of course, no matter how energetically the PGA Tour marketed everyone as being of admirable character and charitable bearing. Thanks to Greg Norman’s ongoing abuse of the Clown Prince’s checkbook, at least now less work is required to identify the game’s most hollow charlatans. Just lob a dart at the LIV Golf line-up. And don’t feel the need to aim carefully.
GOLF
The Independent

Next Ryder Cup captain: Five contenders to replace sacked Henrik Stenson

Team Europe will need a new captain for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role ahead of his move to the controversial LIV Golf series. The 46-year-old signed up for the Saudi-backed breakaway officially on Wednesday and, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to effectively sack him as captain.Stenson’s appointment in March had appeared to end speculation about his involvement in the series as he insisted he was fully committed to the role.But in a massive blow to the DP World Tour, of which players must be...
GOLF
The Independent

Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson leads trio of new LIV Golf recruits

Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has been confirmed among the latest wave of recruits to the LIV Golf Series. The 46-year-old Swede was stripped of his role as the European team’s captain on Wednesday “in light of decisions made in relation to his personal circumstances”, and later announced he had decided to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour as he expressed his regret at Ryder Cup Europe’s decision.
GOLF
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schupak: Henrik Stenson will regret walking away from Ryder Cup captaincy for money

Say it ain’t so, Henrik, say it ain’t so. You, too, are headed to LIV Golf? And surrendering your captaincy for Team Europe? Rumor became official Wednesday. Of all the flip-flops, this is the toughest one to swallow because Stenson effectively admitted that the money – a reported $40 million up front – is worth more than his legacy and the prestige of being captain for the one event where money is never the concern.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy