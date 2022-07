State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. on July 6 at the intersection of routes 309 and 54 in Rush Township. Troopers said Kennedy M. Young, 19, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot eastbound on 54 while James D. Lang, 60, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on 54. At the intersection Young attempted to turn left onto 309 and her vehicle was struck by Lang’s vehicle.

FRACKVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO