OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating what they now believe to be a murder. KSP says two decomposed bodies were found in a trailer on Tuesday, July 12. Those bodies were sent to Frankfort for autopsies, and they’ve now identified the bodies as two men: 71-year-old Ora Hamm and 45-year-old Earl Hamm. They were father and son.

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO