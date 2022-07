The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies halted voting on a digital currency bill that was to be held this week until after the round of presidential elections in October. According to a report by Brazilian news outlet InfoMoney, the bill has been postponed after the lawmakers disagreed on the final version that should be voted on. Citing persons familiar with the matter, the report notes that the two articles of the bill are the source of the decision deadlock.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO