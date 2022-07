LeBron James has achieved almost everything that he probably had set out to do in his life. James made it to the NBA despite a difficult childhood, rose to the very top of the mountain by winning titles as well as MVPs, and this year, he finally became a billionaire. There isn't a whole lot left to achieve, except for the goal of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and of course, he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO