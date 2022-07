An Audrain County man is arrested for crashing a car after a short police chase, then leaving his daughter at the crash site. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports they’d received a report Saturday night of a car being driven in a careless and imprudent manner. Officers located the driver in the 500 block of N. Washington Street, but he refused to stop. The man continued driving about four blocks then crashed into the side of some self-storage units. He then ran from the scene.

MEXICO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO