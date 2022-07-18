ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another Hot Day for Monday, Windy, Critical Fire Weather

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemaining hot with breezy to windy conditions and isolated thunderstorms. Elevated to critical...

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
#Riverton
WWL-AMFM

Hot weather is coming with some storms

More hot and wet weather on the way. “An upper-level ridge is building in this week, so expect temperatures to crank up a few degrees through the week. Highs will approach the mid-90s for most through the next seven days, but a few could see the upper 90s toward the middle/end of the week. The chance for rain will be spotty, but a few t-storms will pop each afternoon. Morning popup showers will happen near the coast each day,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AOL Corp

Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast

If you've noticed that your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you're hardly alone. For some parts of the region, dry weather has led to more than just parched grass, and drought conditions have been building in recent weeks. However, changes in the weather this week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast. The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/19 Tuesday forecast

Alerts: Red Alert for tomorrow and Thursday for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, some of which could be strong.Advisories: Heat Advisory issued for tomorrow for much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-102 degrees.Forecast: Today will be far less active, but it will be hot and humid with feels like temps in the low 90s. Tonight will be rather warm and humid with temps only falling into the upper 70s in the city... 70s and some 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps in the upper 90s to around 100.Looking Ahead: Thursday will feel like 100+ degrees with strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. At this point it looks like the main threats will be downpours (localized flooding) and isolated damaging wind gusts. As for Friday, the humidity will fall off slightly, but it will remain hot. Expect highs in the low 90s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

100 million in U.S. under heat-related warnings

More than 100 million people in the U.S. are under an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This comes as a dangerous heat wave continues to march across south-central states into the Northeast region. Above-normal temperatures reaching into the triple digits are expected over the next several days across large portions of the southern Plains, the lower Mississippi Valley, the lower Ohio Valley and parts of the Tennessee Valley, the NWS said. High temperatures are expected to break several daily records in states including Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high heat across...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Darby Causing Trouble Across the Eastern Pacific

The fourth tropical storm named in the East Pacific basin erupted on Saturday and exploded into a strong major hurricane over the region's open waters early this week. According to AccuWeather experts, Hurricane Darby is particularly amazing to see since the tropical cyclone's path has resulted in magnificent weather photography.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Heat-fueled wildfires destroy homes and force evacuations

Brutal and dangerous temperatures are blanketing the U.S., with heat-fueled wildfires destroying homes and forcing evacuations. The National Weather Service says more than 60 new record highs will likely be set across 20 states by the end of the week. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

