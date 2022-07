Sarina Wiegman described it “as a crazy day” as her England side advanced into the semi-finals of the European Championships, overcoming Spain 2-1 in extra time. It was a night full of ups and downs for the manager and her England players who faced the sternest test under her guardianship. After a tense first half ended level, Spain capitalised on their domination of the ball to open the scoring in the 54th minute. Esther González was clinical in front of goal to send home Athenea Del Castillo’s pass.

SPORTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO