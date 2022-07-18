On Air Today: Introducing the Produce Box

VALENCIA, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Global Services, the industry leader in design, production and distribution of physical merchandise announces today the acquisition of the Film Bureau digital screener platform. This move will expand P3's leadership and service offering into the digital streaming space. The acquisition also expands the breadth of services currently offered to long-time clients such as Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Lionsgate, CBS, Paramount, Nintendo and more.
