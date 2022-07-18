ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Air Today: Introducing the Produce Box

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron chats with Brittany Ledford, Amelia Rubino, and...

chapelboro.com

Deadline

Veteran Publicist Cari Ross Joins Gersh As SVP Communications

Veteran publicist Cari Ross has joined Gersh as Senior Vice President of Communications. Ross, who launched and has run her own company, Balance Public Relations, since 2011, will work out of the agency’s Los Angeles office to oversee all communications, social media, imaging and press relations. This marks the first time Gersh has hired an internal communications executive. Ross begins her new role today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Spritz Society Brings Fresh Frizz to Sparkling Seltzer Market

Spritz Society, a sparkling seltzer brand, uses consumer driven data and personal interactions to drive its business model and flavor selections. In addition, its founders are the social media moguls behind @girlwithnojob and @boywithnojob, and the hosts of The Morning Toast podcast. Ben Soffer, founder and CEO of Spritz Society, joined Cheddar News to talk about the company's bid to transform the landscape of premium sparkling cocktails.
FOOD & DRINKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

P3 GLOBAL SERVICES ACQUIRES FILM BUREAU'S DIGITAL SCREENER PLATFORM

VALENCIA, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Global Services, the industry leader in design, production and distribution of physical merchandise announces today the acquisition of the Film Bureau digital screener platform. This move will expand P3's leadership and service offering into the digital streaming space. The acquisition also expands the breadth of services currently offered to long-time clients such as Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Lionsgate, CBS, Paramount, Nintendo and more.
MOVIES
BIN: Black Information Network

Black Information Network VP Of News Operations Tanita Myers Dies At 49

Black Information Network Vice President of News Operations, Tanita Myers, has died at the age of 49. "Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network," BIN President, Tony Coles said in a statement. "We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon."
ENTERTAINMENT

