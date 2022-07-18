Man charged with assault of family member outside Walmart

A man was arrested July 13 after he allegedly punched a family member in the face at Walmart, police said.

David B. Winner, 27, was charged with assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) in the incident, police said.

According to a probable cause statement, Winner and a family member were involved in a verbal argument about 3 p.m. inside Walmart at 41650 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

After the argument, the family member walked to a vehicle and locked the doors, preventing Winner from getting in.

When Winner began hitting the vehicle’s rear window with his metal water jug, the family member exited the vehicle and approached Winner in an attempt to prevent damage to the vehicle, police said.

Winner is seen “on camera” cocking his arm back with his metal jug, as if he is going to strike family member, who then pushes Winner away, according to the probable cause statement.

Then Winner stepped toward the family member and struck them below the right eye with a closed fist, causing a cut which began to bleed profusely, the probable cause statement said.

The victim then re-entered Walmart, where he was aided by employees in calling police.

The family member was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injuries, police said.

Winner was booked into Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Jail on the charges, according to police.

