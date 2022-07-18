ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman on the run after shooting 2 sisters walking along Village Way, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is on the run after shooting two other women in Houston's southside Sunday night, police said.

It happened at about 10:20 p.m. as two sisters were walking along the 7000 block of Village Way.

Police said a vehicle pulled up and a woman riding in the backseat started arguing with the sisters.

The vehicle sped off immediately after the woman shot the sisters, according to police.

The shooting victims were rushed to a hospital where they had surgery. Police said they are expected to survive.

"The female shooter has been possibly identified. There's still further investigation that we have to conduct, but it's on the way," said Lt. Manny Cruz with HPD.

Police said the driver of the vehicle later turned himself in.

Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors say they heard man accuse brother of sleeping with sister-in-law prior to deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused in his brother's death back in March has been charged with murder, according to records. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for shooting his younger brother, Brad Henry Coolack, to death. The alleged murder happened on March 11 at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of West Greens Road, police said.
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

