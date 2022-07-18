ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme heat across most of Colorado for much of this week

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
DENVER — Denver set two records for heat on Monday - a new mark for the warmest morning low and a record for the hottest high for July 18th! The morning low was 72 degrees, 12° above the average and a new warm record, beating the previous mark of 70°, set in 1878!

The afternoon high reached 100 degrees, beating the previous mark of 99°, set in 2020 and previous years. To date, Denver has had 4 days of 100 degrees or hotter this year and 29 days of 90° or higher.

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of northeastern Colorado until 9 PM. There have been a few light thunderstorms to bring a little relief from the heat, but they will not bring much rain or last very long.

Early Tuesday will be warm again, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s for Denver and the plains, with 50s expected in the mountains.

Tuesday will be another very hot day, although a few degrees lower than Monday as highs mostly stay in the mid-to upper 90s for Denver and the I-25 Corridor.

A weak cold front will move into the state Tuesday evening, bringing slightly less hot weather for Wednesday. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday and Friday will be very hot and mainly dry again as high temperatures return to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees and rain chances drop back to less than 20 percent.

Another weak cold front will slip into Colorado over the weekend, expect slightly lower temperatures and a little better chance for some thunderstorms.

