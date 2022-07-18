UPS saving millions at the pump, emphasizes importance of planning ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gas prices are falling but remain high. As of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon in Omaha is $4.41.

However, UPS has been able to get the most out of its fuel, saving them from extra stops at the pump.

UPS began using its ORION program (On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation) in 2012 to make delivery more efficient.

The system has undergone a dynamic optimization update this year, which recalculates individual package delivery routes throughout the day as traffic conditions and commitments change.

A UPS driver makes between 120-175 stops a day. The ORION system constantly calculates routes for every combination of those stops to ensure top efficiency, evaluating more than 200,000 alternative ways to run a single route.

In turn, it reduces miles driven, fuel consumed and carbon emissions.

"Since 2012, when we started the ORION program, UPS has saved about 100 million miles per year, as well as 10 million gallons of fuel per year,” On-Road Supervisor at the Elkhorn Valley UPS branch in Omaha Michael Hoit said.

UPS is the sole proprietor of the program but says there are still plenty of ways you can save on fuel, emphasizing the importance of planning ahead each time you drive.

"Now they have Google Maps, Apple maps, all of them have some type of feature that will allow you to put multiple stops in and it will calculate the most efficient route time wise, and a lot of them have options where you can choose fuel-efficient,” Hoit said. “Also, all of our drivers do a pre-trip and make sure their tires are properly inflated."

UPS also recommends driving with proper following distance on the interstates and highways. Stopping and going uses up fuel faster than driving at a consistent pace.

UPS was recently recognized by the International Data Corporation as the ‘Best in Future Operations’ for its delivery driver program.