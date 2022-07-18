Two weekend drownings at Lake Murray

EDMOND, Okla. — A suburban Oklahoma City motorcycle police officer was killed when he was struck from behind while on patrol, authorities said. Sgt. C.J. Nelson, 38, died Tuesday after being struck by a pickup truck just outside the Edmond city limits in Oklahoma City, according to Edmond police. Nelson would have marked his 13th anniversary with Edmond police on Wednesday and is the first Edmond officer to die in the line of duty, police said.

EDMOND, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO