Colts HC Frank Reich let it be known he has big expectations for RB Nyheim Hines this season and mentioned him as one of their top three receiving weapons. “It’s incumbent upon us to spread the ball around, number one,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “But also, would we like to have Nyheim be up there as far as at the end of the season when you tally up who has the catches, do we want Nyheim to kind of be one of those top three guys? Probably, yeah.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO