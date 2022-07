The Cleveland Browns have gone through a myriad of changes so far this offseason and, with training camp and a decision on Deshaun Watson around the corner, are not done yet. The offseason was full of them. It started off with a bang trading for Amari Cooper. Watson was the other major addition with Chase Winovich, Taven Bryan and Jakeem Grant helping areas of need. Jadeveon Clowney and Anthony Walker returned to help the team’s defense.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO