Car crashes into Sherman clothing store

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two firefighters were injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning.At 1:47 a.m. July 19, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Morris Street.When firefighters arrived, they found that flames may have spread from a fence into the attic of the residence.Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and the residents were safely removed from the home. However, two firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital.One experienced an apparent electrical shock while fighting the fire in the attic and the second broke a finger while forcing entry into the home, officials said. Both were treated and have been released.Fire investigators said the structure "appeared to be a single-family home that was subdivided into three units." A separate structure in the back yard was also being used as a residence, officials said.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO