A. P. Smithwick Memorial (Steeplechase) and Suzie O’Cain (NYB) Wednesday will feature the Grade 1, $150,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial for steeplechasers. Additionally, Saratoga Race Course will pay tribute to the late Suzie O’Cain with a 1 1/16-mile turf event for state-bred 3-year-old fillies. The $125,000 Suzie O’Cain was previously run as the Stillwater. O’Cain, who passed away in January following a battle with breast cancer, served on the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation’s Board of Directors; was co-chairwoman of the New York Thoroughbred Breeders’ (NYTB) Political Action Committee; and was chairwoman of the NYTB Media Committee.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO