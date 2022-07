A good Samaritan fatally shot a gunman who killed at least three people and injured two others Sunday at a shopping mall in central Indiana, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at approximately 6 p.m. at Greenwood Park Mall in the city of Greenwood, which is approximately 15 miles south of Indianapolis. According to police, an adult male armed with a long gun went to the mall's food court and started shooting. Four people, including the shooter died, and two others were injured, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said. One of those injured was a 12-year-old girl who suffered a minor injury to her back.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO