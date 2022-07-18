Toyota: Crown Is 'Not an Avalon Replacement'

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S. “I’m so excited to announce today that this new Crown family of vehicles will be offered not just in Japan but globally for the very first time,” its Chief Executive Akio Toyoda told reporters Friday. “A car that could very well be our crowning achievement.” The 16th generation Crown, set to begin production in January, comes in four varieties — a crossover with a hybrid system; a sedan that is most similar to the Crowns seen on Japanese streets; a sport-utility vehicle and a wagon crossover called the “estate,” the company said.

