Who Is Dmitry Rogozin? Putin's War Strategist Ally Tipped for Top Role

Vladimir Putin may have a reputation for strong-arming world leaders, but speculation is rife over the Russian president's appearance in Iran with a seemingly listless limb. Journalists and social media users are making much of how Putin held his right arm during a visit to Tehran on Tuesday, when he met his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi, as well as Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO