'Flustered' Bride Hitchhikes to Church as Cabs Cancel, Leaving Her Stranded
The scene has been described as "like a movie" after the driver captured the moment he saved a stranger's big day in a video seen 400k...www.newsweek.com
The scene has been described as "like a movie" after the driver captured the moment he saved a stranger's big day in a video seen 400k...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0