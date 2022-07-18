ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Two of Toledo's original 'skyscrapers' are finally ready for redevelopment

By Kate Snyder
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ywfq_0gjSQuqK00

Toledo officials this week will formally start hunting for developers who want to transform the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings — two of downtown's oldest and largest structures — into apartments, shops, or other uses.

The Lucas County Land Bank acquired the properties in 2020 and will release a request for development proposals on Monday. They are part of Four Corners, at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Huron Street, so named because it is the only downtown intersection where all four original buildings remain.

The two buildings have stood vacant for years, said David Mann, the land bank's president and chief executive. Since the organization took control of them two years ago from a California developer who had let them fall into disrepair, it has worked with city officials, ConnecToledo, and others on a redevelopment plan.

The land bank recently released a 91-page feasibility study for the buildings, prepared by Cleveland's Sandvick Architects at a cost of $75,000, paid for by the city. Now, officials will begin screening interested developers, and in the fall, they plan to narrow the field and request more specific plans.

The land bank's board of directors could choose one or more winners by the end of the year.

"That corner has been a big, dark, vacant hole in downtown," said ConnecToledo President Paul Toth, who will be involved in the developer selection process. "Being able to revitalize that corner will truly change the dynamics of everything that's happening."

Only one of the Four Corners is presently occupied, by Huntington Bank. Another corner, the Nasby Building, is now owned by Kevin Prater, a developer involved in several major Toledo projects.

City leaders view Four Corners as one of three "catalytic projects that we think will have ripple effects" and help bring downtown back to life, said Brandon Sehlhorst, Toledo's economic development director. The other two are the $200 million Glass City Riverwalk, and the $30 million renovation of the Jefferson Center, which will become a tech business and training center, he said.

But enticing a developer or two to overhaul the 11-story Spitzer and 17-story Nicholas, combining 500,000 square feet, will be tricky, officials acknowledged, given their state of disrepair and the likely need to transform them from office space into mostly apartments.

Apartments are the most likely use, Mr. Sehlhorst said, because of the already huge amount of vacant office space downtown and surging demand for downtown living. Still, he noted Toledo rents are not as high as other cities, which makes it harder to attract investment.

The Spitzer's layout would require smaller units and the building would likely maintain much of its original charm, said Joshua Murnen, the land bank's senior vice president for real estate and general counsel. One idea outlined in the Spitzer feasibility study shows 185 apartments, plus retail, arts, and performance venue components.

The Nicholas might have a more modern flair, and a larger number of spacious two-bedroom units, Mr. Murnen said. The study suggested it could support features such as penthouses and a rooftop pool, as well as an airy glass-roof area for shopping and restaurants.

One of the biggest complications is that neither building has dedicated parking, Mr. Toth noted.

It's unclear how an eventual development deal might be structured. One possibility is that the land bank could sell the buildings to a developer for cheap, subject to certain conditions. Or, it could retain ownership and lease the buildings to a developer, who would agree to carry out some of the remodeling work.

Mr. Toth, who has already discussed the buildings with developers, said it will likely require a public-private partnership, with both sides putting "some skin in the game."

"It's a challenging project, construction costs are high, we're going to have to be creative and think out of the box," he said.

Regardless of how a deal is structured, officials said it will rely heavily on state and federal historic tax credits and other government-backed funding assistance.

Mr. Mann said the goal is for construction to start in 2024, but he cautioned it will be a "multi-year endeavor" to bring both buildings back fully to life.

"We don't have a choice here," Mr. Toth said. "We have to figure out how to redevelop these, how to put them back into service."

First Published July 18, 2022, 12:00pm

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Fatal foxtail? Perrysburg officials want weed declared noxious

PERRYSBURG — Following reports of severe illness — even death — in dogs, council and the mayor are making a formal request to have foxtail barley declared a noxious weed. One man’s dog died from ingesting them. “This seed has barbs on it that tunnel into...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
Toledo, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Toledo, OH
Government
sent-trib.com

Scooter legislation hits speed bump in BG

Bowling Green Council’s legislation governing electric scooters won’t be starting its motor for a little while. On Monday, council voted to table the legislation until next month due to a series of proposed amendments. Shakir Blackett, co-founder of Meridian Rentals LLC, said that the company would like to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 18

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 18. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
fcnews.org

Birchwood Meadow site plan approved by Swanton Planning Commission

The Swanton Planning Commission voted last Wednesday to approve the site plan for Birchwood Meadow, a big timber barn that will be used for weddings and events. The venue, which will be located at 10 Turtle Creek Circle, is designed to accommodate up to 300 people. Future plans also include a cabin village for overnight stays.
SWANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Toth
13abc.com

Effort underway to save The Sundance drive-in on Navarre in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - When the sun goes down, the projection light goes on, but what if the drive-in went dark for good?. The future of The Sundance Drive-In on Navarre Ave. in Oregon is a little out of focus. Keven Christy, owner of Great Eastern Theatre Company, spent decades...
OREGON, OH
Atlas Obscura

Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
sent-trib.com

East Wooster Street paving delayed until fall

A major paving project in Bowling Green — that was planned for summer before Bowling Green State University fall semester starts — has been delayed. The city was recently informed by the paving contractor awarded the East Wooster Street paving project that work will be delayed. “Unfortunately, there...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyscrapers#Connectoledo
13abc.com

Toledo Zoo announces new details for ZOOtoDO

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has announced more details about the upcoming ZOOtoDO event. According to the Zoo, this year’s theme will be ‘Wild in Rio!’ and will offer some new surprises. “Every year we seek to offer innovative elements to our fan-favorite event,” said...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Crews responding to gas leak on South Summit Street

There is a gas leak in the 200 block of South Summit Street, according to a CodeRed alert by the City of Bowling Green. People are being asked to avoid the area. Columbia Gas crews are on scene. There is no evacuation needed at this time, according to an alert...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL-TV

Leading Edge | December 16, 2022

Sonya Quinn from NAMI Greater Toledo. Jeanne Wingate, board member with Ovarian Cancer Connection. Billy Mann from Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two people killed in north Toledo house fire Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a north Toledo house caught on fire Wednesday morning. Toledo Fire and Rescue crews received a call about a fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior Street around 3:29 a.m. Once they arrived at the scene, crews found a deceased adult female in a second floor bedroom and a second deceased adult female was found a short time after.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
toledocitypaper.com

TMACOG offers free gas cap testing and replacement throughout July

On three dates this month, vehicle owners can have their gas caps tested and replaced free of charge by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments. It’s a quick and easy way to save you money and help protect the environment. Check that your vehicle’s gas cap is secure in a simple drive-up process on one of these dates:
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Downtown shooting overnight, shooter still on the run

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting occurred overnight at the intersection of Hobart Street and St. Clair in downtown Toledo. The shooting took place outside a residence. Neighbors told WTOL reporters there was a gathering outside of the home shortly before shots rang out. One person was shot and was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Apartment fire in north Toledo leaves two dead

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people died early Wednesday morning after a north Toledo apartment building caught fire. Crews responded to the 1000 block of North Superior Street about 3:30 a.m. The fire broke out on the top floor of a multi-story apartment building with four units. Per Toledo Fire...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy