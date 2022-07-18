Kanye West pulls out of South Florida hip-hop festival

Photo: Getty Images

Miami Gardens, FL - Kanye West has pulled out of a South Florida hip-hop festival he was scheduled to headline this weekend.

West will not be performing at the 2022 Miami edition of Rolling Loud.

The festival’s organizers announced in a tweet on Sunday , "due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022.”

Organizers for Rolling Loud announced rapper Kid Cudi will be replacing West on Friday's show.

West has not commented on the cancellation.

Rolling Loud organizers were blindsided by the decision, saying it’s the first time in the festival’s history that a headliner has pulled out of a performance.

Rolling Loud Miami is set to take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium

