Do You Need to Buy a 5G Phone in 2022? It's Complicated

By Lisa Eadicicco
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccess to 5G used to come at a high cost just a few years ago. Now, the technology is standard in most new smartphones and is available in devices that can cost less than $300. But there are times when you might be wonder whether 5G is a necessary...

The Associated Press

T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Spanish-language sports and entertainment are going mobile and only the Un-carrier is giving its customers a front row seat to all the action. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will give its customers a full year subscription to ViX+, which will be loaded with 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news and live sports. Delivering more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S., ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. And who doesn’t need a break when everything costs more these days? A year of ViX+ on Us for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans is $84 back in their pockets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006194/en/ T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us. Original series, exclusive movies and best of live sports from the premium Spanish-language streaming service will be available to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers for a year on us. (Graphic: Business Wire)
UEFA
TechSpot

Great Phones For Less Than $500

Most phone shoppers would be rocking the latest and greatest model, were it not for budget constraints, a lack of convincing new features, or the fact that their daily driver is chugging along just enough to not warrant a replacement. Also, newer Android and iOS flagships tend to get more expensive each year with marginal improvements to performance, at least on the surface. Factor in the rapidly rising global inflation, and there's even more reason to look at older models that can still offer a solid mix of features and performance without hurting your wallet.
Android Central

What is Wi-Fi Direct and how do you use it?

Sharing files between Android devices is fast and easy, thanks to Wi-Fi Direct and Nearby Share. You can even share large files over a gigabyte quickly without sacrificing any video quality. Wi-Fi Direct also enables low-latency wireless display sharing. Here's what else you can expect!
GeekyGadgets

How to hide and block your number on your phone

There are times when you want to hide or block your number on your phone when making a call. This is a great way of protecting your privacy and keeping your mobile phone number private. You may want to call a company and enquire about their products and services and...
MarketRealist

Goodbye Traditional SIM Cards, Hello eSIMs

A Subscriber Identity Module, or SIM card, helps keep our personal information unique to the specific phone we use. These cards hold cellular information such as phone call history, texting, and mobile data, along with allowing phones to complete those operations. Without SIM cards, many phones wouldn’t be able to...
yankodesign.com

This iPhone 14 ‘Ultra’ concept has a titanium body and no notch on the front

It also does away with the flat edges, for ‘ultra comfort’. Meet the iPhone 14 Ultra – a phone that embodies the best of all of the iPhones’ attributes plus some more. Its design is a hark back to the iPhone 3G days, with a curved, comfortable-to-hold profile that feels a lot like the early iPhone. It bumps up the cameras on the back, providing a ‘more than Pro’ experience, sports a titanium frame and ceramic back for a lightweight-yet-durable design that can definitely take a couple of drops, and more impressively, does away with the notch entirely. In fact, this may just be the first and only iPhone 14 concept I’ve seen with an absolutely unblemished 100% display on the front. However, the cherry on the cake? This iPhone concept comes with the much-awaited USB-C port on its base.
Android Central

T-Mobile 5G: Everything you need to know

T-Mobile has been dominating the market when it comes to 5G, with not only the largest network, but the fastest in many reports. Thanks to the mid-band spectrum it got from Sprint, multi-band carrier aggregation, and low-band coverage spectrum, T-Mobile has established itself as the 5G leader.
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Dominates in New Report from Ookla

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Encore! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is adding more wins to its trophy case with the latest independent third-party report. In Ookla’s Q2 Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States report measuring nationwide network performance in Q2 2022, T-Mobile’s network took the top spot for Overall Speed, Lowest Latency, Highest Consistency and Overall Video Score. The report also ranked the Un-carrier’s 5G network first for download speed, availability and consistency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005699/en/ T-Mobile Dominates in New Report from Ookla. The latest report from Ookla is yet another showcase of T-Mobile’s network leadership (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET

Galaxy S22 Deals: Up to $1,000 Off at Samsung, $800 Off at Verizon and More

The latest and greatest phones in Samsung's flagship lineup are the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. These successors to the Galaxy S21 and now-discontinued Galaxy Note series first hit shelves earlier this year, and quickly scored a top spot on our list of the best phones for 2022. When these powerful Androids were first released, it was pretty difficult to get your hands on one, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then and you'll now find all three models available at most major retailers and carriers. Though you may still encounter odd colors and configurations that are still on backorder.
Variety

T-Mobile Giving Customers TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Streaming Service Free for One Year

Click here to read the full article. T-Mobile is uncorking a special new offer for streaming en español. The wireless carrier announced a deal with TelevisaUnivision giving new and existing T-Mobile customers one year free of ViX+, the media company’s new Spanish-language subscription VOD package. Set to launch July 21, ViX+ will regularly cost $6.99/month in the U.S. — a nearly $84 value for T-Mobile subs who take the offer. In the first year, ViX+ will be stocked with 10,000 hours of original series, telenovelas, movies, news and live sports, all in Spanish — including more than 4,000 hours of live soccer...
CNET

Your Next Smartwatch May Have 90 Hours of Battery Life and Maybe a Camera Too

People often gripe about smartwatch battery life, and for good reason, as even premium watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 last only two to three days before needing a recharge. But Qualcomm's upcoming W5 chips promise to extend battery life by up to 24 hours thanks to a slew of performance and efficiency advancements.
9to5Mac

Best phone carriers: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T and more affordable iPhone plan alternatives

Ready to check out your options for phone carriers? While prices have increased for some of the major carriers this year, the market competition is strong which means compelling offers for those who switch. Read along for a look at the best phone carriers in the US. We’ll cover Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T as well as some of the best affordable iPhone plans from smaller carriers. This guide will also detail how to find real-world coverage maps, how to test a new carrier for free instantly with eSIM, and more.
Android Police

Google adds new OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi phones to the official ARCore certification list

Augmented reality has all kinds of applications in Android phones, including for e-commerce and gaming. ARCore is Google's development suite for AR apps, but devices have to be certified to run ARCore-built apps. Certification means the device passes muster in a number of different areas, like camera quality and motion sensor accuracy. Newer phones keep on being added to the ARCore support list regularly, and now, a new set of more than 30 Android phones have received this certification, including smartphones from the likes of Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
shefinds

Is It Really Necessary To Always Update Your iOS? We Asked Apple Experts

Be honest: how many times do you see a pop-up that tells you it’s time to upgrade your iOS software – and how often do you ignore it? Pausing everything to update iOS means losing time that you could be spending on your phone, we get it. But you might be wondering how important it is to keep software current. If you’re on the fence about saving upgrades for another day, here’s the bottom line on whether it’s really necessary to always update your iOS.
The Verge

Verizon is rolling out faster 5G in more places, but you’ll have to guess where

Verizon says that customers in “many markets across the US” could get significantly faster 5G speeds, even when they’re not right next to a cell tower. According to a press release on Monday, this is possible because Verizon’s deploying extra C-band spectrum; for some areas, the carrier’s now using 100 MHz of bandwidth instead of 60 MHz. The company says some engineers got blazing fast download speeds of 1.4 Gigabits per second when they were “near active cell sites,” which dropped down to a (still very fast) 500 Mbps after they moved “further away from the towers.”
Truth About Cars

Car Dealers Cheesed Over FTC's Proposed Rule Changes

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed comprehensive rules changes regarding dealership advertising and how finance and insurance offices are handled. However, dealers, specifically the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), aren’t happy with these new ideas and have issued formal challenges to the regulatory scheme. While the FTC is citing...
ZDNet

Prime Day parties on with the discount on this future-proof Samsung 8K TV

Amazon Prime Day is over, but other vendors still have a number of summer savings worth checking out, including a $500 discount on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The sale is what Samsung calls "Black Friday in July," a hat-tip to the upcoming week of sales in late November. For a limited time, the tech giant has a range of sales on TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.
