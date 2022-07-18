ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Power hitters to make a show during MLB's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium

By Marc Cota-Robles
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cghlz_0gjSPzIA00
EMBED <> More Videos Dodger Stadium set to host MLB's Home Run Derby

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As excitement builds for the All-Star Game, the MLB's most powerful hitters will show off their chops during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

The eight-player field in the derby will be trying to keep up with Pete Alonso, who is trying to become the first player to win the derby three straight times.

Although no longer a Dodger, Corey Seager will also be stepping up to the plate. Seager participated the derby as a rookie back in 2016.

Dodgers historian Mark Langill said both the fans and players will get to join in on the excitement.

"They both do. This is the only time that a ball player can swing that bat like a piñata in the contest and so the fans, that imagination as far as the excitement of the homerun," he said. "The players are into it too... it's the only time that they can ever drop their hair and just see how much power they got."

Only six balls have been hit out of the stadium in 60 years and Langill says that could change Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

"When they get into it, it's just like watching a golf tee... I expect to see some balls fly over that roof."

The home of the Boys in Blue last hosted the Mid-Summer Classic in 1980.

Meanwhile, there are some changes to the lineup ahead of the All-Star Game. Angels outfielder Mike Trout won't be playing due to an injury. He'll be replaced with Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France on the American League Roster.

On the National League side, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is replacing injured New York Mets player Starling Marte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Dodger Stadium Parking Guide for Today's All-Star Game with Tips & Tricks!

Most Dodgers fans are fully aware that one of the most challenging, and some would say, most exciting parts about going to a game at Dodger Stadium is parking. Chavez Ravine is notorious for its sprawling parking lot that can be difficult to get in and out of without losing one's mind. Today's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium will bring thousands and thousands of people to the game, but fear not, there's a parking guide to help make it a smoother experience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

One of the most fun events to watch during MLB All-Star week is the Home Run Derby. While the Futures Game introduced fans to the stars of tomorrow, the Celebrity Softball Game gave people a bit of a change with some laughs and a couple of really great pinch-hitting surprises. But this evening, at Dodger Stadium, baseball fans will be treated to some of the best power hitters in the game showcasing their talents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Ty France
Person
Mike Trout
Mashed

If You're Going To A Game At Dodger Stadium, There May Not Be Food

Most Major League Baseball players are on hiatus this week as the league heads into the halfway point of the season. Tuesday night's All-Star game, along with the rest of the week's special events, are being held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Monday night features eight sultans of swat vying for power supremacy in the Home Run Derby. Built in 1962, Dodger Stadium is considered among the pantheon of iconic ballparks, along with Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park. It's a great place to watch a game, soak up some Southern California vibes, and maybe spot a celebrity or two.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Clayton Kershaw soaks in All-Star start at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw's news conference after his first All-Star Game start was nearly over when Blake Grice spoke up. The 10-year-old from Denver said his grandfather was a Dodgers fan and a Redondo Beach native who died of brain cancer. Meeting Kershaw allowed Blake to check off an item on his grandfather’s bucket list, the boy said before tearing up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from Dodger Stadium

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and it should be one for the books. In the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, the National League will look to close the gap with the American League, which owns a 46-43-2 lead in the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan are the starting pitchers for the game.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#The Home Run Derby#Seattle Mariners#The National Le
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
MLB
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy