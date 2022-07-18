Power hitters to make a show during MLB's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium

EMBED <> More Videos Dodger Stadium set to host MLB's Home Run Derby

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As excitement builds for the All-Star Game, the MLB's most powerful hitters will show off their chops during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

The eight-player field in the derby will be trying to keep up with Pete Alonso, who is trying to become the first player to win the derby three straight times.

Although no longer a Dodger, Corey Seager will also be stepping up to the plate. Seager participated the derby as a rookie back in 2016.

Dodgers historian Mark Langill said both the fans and players will get to join in on the excitement.

"They both do. This is the only time that a ball player can swing that bat like a piñata in the contest and so the fans, that imagination as far as the excitement of the homerun," he said. "The players are into it too... it's the only time that they can ever drop their hair and just see how much power they got."

Only six balls have been hit out of the stadium in 60 years and Langill says that could change Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

"When they get into it, it's just like watching a golf tee... I expect to see some balls fly over that roof."

The home of the Boys in Blue last hosted the Mid-Summer Classic in 1980.

Meanwhile, there are some changes to the lineup ahead of the All-Star Game. Angels outfielder Mike Trout won't be playing due to an injury. He'll be replaced with Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France on the American League Roster.

On the National League side, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is replacing injured New York Mets player Starling Marte.