ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Three people dead following rollover crash in Saint Lawrence County

By Sarahbeth Ackerman
mynbc5.com
 2 days ago

Three people are dead after a rollover crash in Saint Lawrence County. It happened Saturday morning around 4 o'clock. New York State Police say...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

NYSP searching for missing Jefferson County teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for a 15-year-old from Jefferson County who was reported missing. According to NYSP, Karli N. Crosby was last seen on July 16 leaving her residence in the town of Brownville in Jefferson County. She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fights break out at St. Lawrence Correctional Facility, inmates charged

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple arrests have been confirmed in connection to fights at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, two separate incidents led to recent arrests of confined inmates. The first incident occurred on July 8, 2022, and involved...
CANTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Trooper accused of lying to law enforcement pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont State Police trooper pleaded not guilty today during an arraignment for multiple charges, including lying to another law enforcement officer. Trooper Dylan Lamere has been on "paid relief-from-duty" since he was issued a traffic violation back on May 8. As of today, Lamere went...
ESSEX, VT
informnny.com

St. Lawrence Correctional Facility inmate allegedly found with marijuana

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton who is incarcerated at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility is now facing additional charges. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from SLCCF stating that 31-year-old Jeffery F. Hopper was found in possession of a substance they believed was marijuana. Deputies stated that they field tested the substance and it tested positive for marijuana.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
whdh.com

BREAKING: Person of interest in missing Harvard woman case killed in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– Authorities in Vermont said a person of interest in the case of a missing Harvard woman has been shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro. In a press release, Vermont State Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. when police tried to speak with the man. They said the person was being sought in connection with the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson and was found walking in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.
HARVARD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont State Police looking for stolen dirt bike

MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers with the Vermont State Police were told about a stolen dirt bike, which had been taken from a home in Mendon, on Sunday. The dirt bike is an orange 2016 KTM 350 XCF, valued at $9,000. The dirt bike, police said, was chained to...
MENDON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
WCAX

Vt. corrections officer arrested for domestic assault

MCINDOE FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A corrections officer at the Saint Johnsbury prison is off the job following multiple charges. Officer Michael Baker is accused of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated sex assault, and interference with access to emergency services. Authorities say the alleged crimes were also committed in front of a child.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#New York State Police#Gouverneur Hospital
mynbc5.com

Vermont tornado leaves downed trees, property damage in its wake

ADDISON, Vt. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 strength tornado with wind speeds of about 90 miles per hour touched down in the town of Addison on Monday for about 1 mile. The tornado took down trees and left property damage to houses along Route 22A. “It...
ADDISON, VT
informnny.com

Heat advisory issued for St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service is warning residents in St. Lawrence County of high temperatures on Wednesday. In order to make residents aware of the potential dangers of high temperatures, the NWS issued a heat advisory for northern and southwest St. Lawrence County. The advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
NECN

Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Vermont on Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday. The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the same intersection.
VERMONT STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State

If you have spent any time driving along the roads, highways, and byways of New York you know that there are a lot of bad drivers on the road. We asked people on social media to chime in with the moving violations they see most often on their daily commute. As you go through the list, I am sure you will go yep, yep, yep. Heck chances are you've seen drivers commit every single one of these violations on your drive into work just this morning.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Anyone Who Drives On The 90 In New York

Chances are at some point in your driving career you have hopped on the Thruway, aka the 90, and found yourself very frustrated with your fellow drivers. Growing up in Western New York and working all over the 716 I got used to being on the 90 all time and this past weekend when my family and I were traveling to Binghamton, I found myself getting VERY annoyed with some of my fellow drivers.
TRAFFIC
mynbc5.com

Heat Advisory in effect for parts of Vermont, New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Aheat advisory is in effect for the Champlain Valley & St. Lawrence River Valley until this evening, as the heat index is expected to approach 95-100° on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says a heat advisory means that people can be vulnerable to heat illnesses...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Remains of Vermont soldier reported KIA during WWII recovered

WASHINGTON — The remains of a Vermont soldier who was killed in battle during WWII are finally set to return home after being lost for more than 70 years. Army Pvt. Alevin Hathaway, 20, of Hinesburg, was reported missing in action on Nov. 6, 1944, after his unit engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Lake Champlain expected to recover from latest drought

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont has been experiencing yet another dry summer. Luckily, water levels in Lake Champlain have been holding strong. The Lake Champlain Basin Program said that while water levels are slightly low, the lake is on track for its usual annual level fluctuations, despite the dry conditions happening across the state.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy