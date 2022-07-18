ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Suspect threatens man with gun after physical fight inside North Philadelphia store, police say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in a North Philadelphia store earlier in July. According to authorities, the incident took place on July 7 on the 1700 block...

Comments / 11

D Z
2d ago

the problem is that when somebody shoots back at the criminal the person defending himself gets in trouble.

Reply
19
AJ Rich
2d ago

more and more law abiding citizens need to carry since your democrat law makers wont give the good people of pennsylvania there god givin right to constintutional Carry and right to protect themselves from these insane criminals Carry Anyway..dont become a memory to your loved ones and dont ever count on any law enforcement for help..its now up to you to protect yourselves and families

Reply
5
Stefannie Freeman
2d ago

It looks like that can of Four Loko's got the worst of it!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
8
 

