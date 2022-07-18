ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sesen Bio Pauses Clinical Development Of Its Lead Bladder Cancer Candidate In US

By Vandana Singh
  • Based on a thorough reassessment Sesen Bio Inc SESN has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
  • The decision was based on a reassessment of the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial following recent discussions with the FDA.
  • This decision enables Sesen Bio to conserve cash while assessing potential strategic alternatives. Additionally, the company intends to seek a partner to develop Vicineum further.
  • As of June 30, the company had $161.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Vicineum is comprised of a recombinant fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule antigens on the surface of tumor cells to deliver a potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A.
  • Price Action: SESN shares are down 17.8% at $0.74 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

