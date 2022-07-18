ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England win Cricket World Cup 2019 final - watch highlights

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the closing stages of an incredible World...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

England vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Georgia Stanway screamer settles thriller

England completed a thrilling comeback over Spain to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2022 as Georgia Stanway’s wonder-strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra time. The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four after they were minutes from crashing out of their home tournament.After a cagey first half, Spain struck first as substitute Athenea Del Castillo beat Rachel Daly to set up Esther Gonzalez, who took advantage of some sloppy England defending to open the scoring.England had yet to trail at the Euros and Wiegman threw on Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ella...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Sarina Wiegman clear to take charge of England against Spain after Covid

Sarina Wiegman will be back on the touchline for England’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain on Wednesday after a negative Covid test. The England manager missed last Friday’s final group game against Northern Ireland after a positive test and said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday that she was “very hopeful” of being at the game in Brighton.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 tonight as the knockout stages of the competition kick off in Brighton.The Lionesses enjoyed a record-breaking group phase as they won all three of their matches and scored 14 goals in the process.It was highlighted by a stunning 8-0 demolition of Norway and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be full of confidence as they face the pre-tournament favourites Spain.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsLa Roja are vulnerable, however, and only squeezed through to the knockout rounds after a nervy 1-0 win over Denmark.Here’s everything you need to know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes' ODI retirement is a 'selfless decision', says Rob Key who insists England's 2019 World Cup hero wants to prolong his Test career and focus on his bowling... but he admits there may be 'financial implications' to his central contract

Rob Key believes Ben Stokes acted altruistically in retiring from one-day internationals, especially as the England Test captain's decision may come with 'financial implications'. Stokes, England's 2019 World Cup final hero, will make his 105th and final ODI appearance at his home ground of Chester-le-Street against South Africa on Tuesday...
SPORTS
The Independent

12 places you won’t believe are in England

You don’t have to go beyond England’s borders to find some amazing places. From hidden beaches to ancient buildings, this country has plenty of destinations which look like they could be a plane ride away but are actually in your own back yard. No need to pack your passport: here are 12 of the best.Pedn Vounder Beach, CornwallThis sweeping beach with its turquoise water and white sand could be a Greek or Caribbean island, but is actually at the very tip of Cornwall. Smaller than its more famous neighbour Porthcurno, Pedn Vounder has remained relatively off-limits to tourists thanks to...
LIFESTYLE
ESPN

Belgium knock Italy out of Women's Euro to advance at first major tournament

Belgium knocked Italy out of the 2022 Women's Euro and reached the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time thanks to a 1-0 win over the Azzurri on Monday. Tine De Caigny struck the decisive goal four minutes after half-time, collecting the ball on the edge of the box and smartly moving on to her left foot before drilling into the bottom corner.
SOCCER

