Third leadership debate cancelled amid concerns it reflects badly on the party

By Ellie Abraham
 2 days ago
The third televised Tory leadership debate due to take place tomorrow has been cancelled over fears “blue on blue attacks” are reflecting poorly on the party.

Following Boris Johnson’s resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, a leadership race has commenced with candidates participating in two live broadcast debates.

But news has since emerged that the next debate between the remaining contenders, due to take place tomorrow (19 July) evening, has been cancelled as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pulled out over alleged concerns about how it is reflecting on the party.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Sky News which was due to hold the debate confirmed that it has been cancelled.

Sky correspondent Tamar Cohen explained: “Sky News can confirm that the debate has been cancelled and that’s because two of the three candidates currently leading in the MPs ballots, that’s Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have confirmed to Sky News that they don’t wish to take part in that debate.

“And I think the context to this is that the candidates themselves, and indeed the Tory party centrally, have been concerned that the blue on blue attacks during this debate – the attacks by the candidates on each other and on aspects of the government’s record – have not reflected particularly well on the Tory party’s reputation and the obvious deep divisions between them, on economic policy and many other issues.

“They’re seeking to avoid having more open hostility.”

Reacting to the news on Twitter, some people questioned what reputation the Tories have left to damage.

One person wrote: “What a hoot - they're so f**king incompetent they've even managed to balls-up their own leadership contest.”

Someone else replied: “The last 12 years haven’t reflected well on their reputations but it hasn’t stopped any of them appearing on TV to spout their drivel before.”

\u201c@Haggis_UK The last 12 years haven\u2019t reflected well on their reputations but it hasn\u2019t stopped any of them appearing on TV to spout their drivel before.\u201d

— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1658138618

Another commented: “So, during their time in cabinet they have learnt something from Johnson, when things get tough hide.”

\u201c@Haggis_UK So, during their time in cabinet they have learnt something from Johnson, when things get tough hide.\u201d

— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1658138618

