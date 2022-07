Film 4 is playing White Christmas as Brits struggle through heatwave

Film 4 seems to be having a laugh, when you look at the films they are playing today, but it is just a coincidence.

At 11am, the broadcaster scheduled the Christmas film White Christmas to air and it has never felt less appropriate.

Not only is it July, not exactly a peak Christmas film viewing month, but the UK is in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach 42C in some areas of the country, and the Met office issuing red weather warnings to keep everyone safe.

People are doing their best to stay cool and have also been taking the internet to share memes about how hot it is.

If only it was snowing right now...

So, when people spotted the listings, they found it pretty amusing and took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

\u201cYa gotta love it!

Film 4 is broadcasting the movie \u2018White Christmas\u2019 today.

In fact it\u2019s on now. \ud83d\ude1c\ud83d\ude02\u201d — RevMaxPower \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd4a (@RevMaxPower \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd4a) 1658138106 \u201cTV Film of the Day

(Just to cool you down)

Film4

11.00am White Christmas (1954)

#ChristmasTV\u201d — UK Christmas TV (@UK Christmas TV) 1658135113 \u201cI see Film4 is doing it\u2019s bit today and showing White Christmas as the sun reaches its zenith \ud83d\ude1d\ud83d\ude1d\u201d — Jen Evans \ud83d\udca5\ud83c\udfb6\ud83d\udca5 (@Jen Evans \ud83d\udca5\ud83c\udfb6\ud83d\udca5) 1658131648 \u201c@redditSPO It's making me laugh that at 11am today they are showing White Christmas!! Do you think that's to cool us down?? \ud83e\udd23\u201d — Emily (@Emily) 1658023983 \u201cJust putting the popcorn out on the balcony so it pops in time for me to watch White Christmas at 11am on @Film4 \ud83d\ude02\u2600\ufe0f



#heatwave #whitechristmas #Heatwave2022 #hottestdayoftheyear #christmas\u201d — Georgie Heath (@Georgie Heath) 1658137033 \u201cWhilst the country Boils up Today's movie on Film 4 is White Christmas. Very Apt!

\u26c4\u2603\ufe0f\u2744\u26c4\u2603\ufe0f\u201d — MALLY .D. BAINES (@MALLY .D. BAINES) 1658128742

A spokesperson from the channel said it was all a coincidence. They said: “The film was scheduled ten days ago so it’s entirely co-incidental that it has played out during the current heatwave but we hope viewers enjoyed it.”

