ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film 4 is playing White Christmas as Brits struggle through heatwave

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMtpP_0gjSOPAz00

Film 4 seems to be having a laugh, when you look at the films they are playing today, but it is just a coincidence.

At 11am, the broadcaster scheduled the Christmas film White Christmas to air and it has never felt less appropriate.

Not only is it July, not exactly a peak Christmas film viewing month, but the UK is in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach 42C in some areas of the country, and the Met office issuing red weather warnings to keep everyone safe.

People are doing their best to stay cool and have also been taking the internet to share memes about how hot it is.

If only it was snowing right now...

So, when people spotted the listings, they found it pretty amusing and took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

\u201cYa gotta love it!\nFilm 4 is broadcasting the movie \u2018White Christmas\u2019 today.\nIn fact it\u2019s on now. \ud83d\ude1c\ud83d\ude02\u201d

— RevMaxPower \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd4a (@RevMaxPower \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd4a) 1658138106

\u201cTV Film of the Day\n(Just to cool you down)\nFilm4\n11.00am White Christmas (1954)\n#ChristmasTV\u201d

— UK Christmas TV (@UK Christmas TV) 1658135113

\u201cI see Film4 is doing it\u2019s bit today and showing White Christmas as the sun reaches its zenith \ud83d\ude1d\ud83d\ude1d\u201d

— Jen Evans \ud83d\udca5\ud83c\udfb6\ud83d\udca5 (@Jen Evans \ud83d\udca5\ud83c\udfb6\ud83d\udca5) 1658131648

\u201c@redditSPO It's making me laugh that at 11am today they are showing White Christmas!! Do you think that's to cool us down?? \ud83e\udd23\u201d

— Emily (@Emily) 1658023983

\u201cJust putting the popcorn out on the balcony so it pops in time for me to watch White Christmas at 11am on @Film4 \ud83d\ude02\u2600\ufe0f \n\n#heatwave #whitechristmas #Heatwave2022 #hottestdayoftheyear #christmas\u201d

— Georgie Heath (@Georgie Heath) 1658137033

\u201cWhilst the country Boils up Today's movie on Film 4 is White Christmas. Very Apt!\n\u26c4\u2603\ufe0f\u2744\u26c4\u2603\ufe0f\u201d

— MALLY .D. BAINES (@MALLY .D. BAINES) 1658128742

A spokesperson from the channel said it was all a coincidence. They said: “The film was scheduled ten days ago so it’s entirely co-incidental that it has played out during the current heatwave but we hope viewers enjoyed it.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The funniest BeReal memes as GenZ's anti-Instagram app goes viral

BeReal is a social media platform that has risen in popularity recently and now it has received the ultimate meme treatment from Gen Z. Founded in 2019 by Alexis Barreyat, the photo-sharing app offers users "a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," according to the company and has been installed more than 7 million times - an increase of 315 per cent in downloads the start of this year alone.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

ITV viewers praise presenter Lucrezia Millarini amid technical issues: ‘The mark of a true pro’

Viewers have praised ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini for her “professionalism” amid technical difficulties.The nightly news programme aired in its usual 6pm slot on Tuesday evening (19 July). ITV News London airs for 30 minutes before handing over to ITV Evening News.Some viewers, however, noticed technical difficulties when their coverage prematurely switched to Meridian news, which covers the South and South East of England.As noticed by Metro.co.uk, others realised that ITV News presenter Millarini appeared to be reporting without the aid of autocue.“The world’s best newsreader battling through ITV News tech issues tonight,” wrote one person.Another added: “Hats off...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Heatwave#Brits#N11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Indy100

No, the Minions didn't serve Hitler between 1933 and 1945

The laughable rumour that the Minions from Despicable Me served Hitler between 1933 and 1945 has been doing the rounds on social media again. Thanks to the release of the Minions: The Rise of Gru film, which has also seen the new Gentleminions trend emerge, some have reignited the joke that the little yellow creatures were somehow involved with the Third Reich.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Record number of cyclists take part in 288-mile ride to remember Jo Cox

The parents of murdered MP Jo Cox have said they are “truly amazed” at the record number of cyclists taking part in a 288-mile ride to remember their daughter.A total of 75 riders, aged from 18 to 76, will cycle from Yorkshire to London in five days next week and organisers say this is the biggest turnout yet for the annual Jo Cox Way ride.The event, which is in its seventh year, aims to keep the former Batley & Spen Labour MP’s legacy alive by flying the flag for community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her, the...
WORLD
Indy100

Edinburgh Film Festival launches 75th anniversary programme

Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has launched the programme for its 75th anniversary, which will feature films starring Colin Farrell, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda.It will also mark the 50th anniversary of the women’s film festival which recognised films made by female directors.The festival is returning as a fully in-person event for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. It's finally here! 💜 Announcing the #EIFF22 programme! 🎞️ Head to our website, or browse our digital brochure, to… https://t.co/6NTC0EWnSL — Edinburgh Film Festival (@Edinburgh Film Festival) ...
MOVIES
BBC

Baby born 16 weeks early on holiday flown home to Devon

A baby who was born prematurely in Cyprus has been flown home to Devon following weeks of fundraising. The Cleathero family from Cullompton needed £45,000 to bring baby Molly, who was born 16 weeks premature, back home. The charity Lucy Air Ambulance for Children stepped in to fly her...
HEALTH
Indy100

Simon Pegg says 'Star Wars' fans are most toxic for complaining about diversity

English actor Simon Pegg believes the Star Wars fan base is “toxic.”In a recent conversation with the men behind the SiriusXM radio show Jim and Sam, Pegg was asked about his experience with fans after appearing in both the Star Wars and Star Trek films.Co-host Sam Roberts asked the following: “Who have you found has the hardest fans to please when you’re like jumping into the franchises between Dr. Who, Star Trek, Star Wars. I mean, these are people who, who take these licenses very, very seriously.”This prompted Pegg to note that he is most likely being “controversial” by admitting...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

3,000 Love Island fans file Ofcom complaints in wake of 'misogyny' row

Over 3,000 Love Island fans have filed Ofcom complaints following the 'misogyny' row that stemmed from Sunday night's (July 17) explosive episode. The infamous Movie Night saw the Islanders discover what exactly went on in Casa Amor, and the boy's reactions has sparked outrage from both viewers and women's rights charities.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

People are offering themselves after Chris Evans admits he's trying to find a partner

Chris Evans has admitted he is “laser focused” on finding a partner – and people are already thirsting over the actor on social media. The Captain America actor spoke about being single in a new interview and said he is “trying to find someone that [I’m] looking to spend your life with”.And it didn’t take long for people to offer themselves as prospective partners to the actor on Twitter.Speaking to Shondaland while appearing alongside the rest of the cast of new film The Gray Man, he was asked whether he was as laser-focused on anything in real life as his...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Russell Crowe criticised for taking photo inside Sistine Chapel which is strictly forbidden

https://www.indy100.com/res/scraper/embed/?jwplayer_video_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.jwplatform.com%2Fplayers%2FJUCRG8Sn.jsRussell Crowe has been criticised for taking photos from inside of the Sistine Chapel during his recent trip to Italy. The taking of photos of the fresco by Michelangelo while visiting the historic building is usually strictly forbidden. However, The Gladiator actor enjoyed a private tour of the Vatican museum and uploaded a series of photos on social media. "I’m not sure there’s a more special privilege in the world than to hold the key for the Sistine Chapel and to experience it’s [sic] glory in silence," he wrote. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He also said: "A very...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Black Alien' can't get a job due to extreme tattoos and body modifications

A man who has had body modifications and is covered in tattoos to look like a “Black Alien” has said he can’t find a job as people “judge” him.Frenchman Anthony Loffredo is known as the Black Alien after having extreme body modifications, such as a split tongue and implants, as well as being heavily tattooed from head to toe – eyeballs included.He has amassed 1.2 million followers on Instagram as people take interest in the unmissable 34-year-old and his ever-transforming modifications.But despite his large social media following, in real life, Loffredo has opened up about the difficulties he faces due...
JOBS
digitalspy.com

Love Island host Laura Whitmore exits BBC Radio 5 Live show

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has exited her BBC Radio 5 Live gig, The Laura Whitmore Show, after four years on air. Whitmore decided to leave the Sunday morning show following her success on Love Island, which she's been presenting ever since the first winter series aired in 2020. Heidi...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

182K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy