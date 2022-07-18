ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Podcast: Burnout at the front lines of disasters

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4Wz3_0gjSOFax00

So many disasters, so little time. And it's the same group of people on the front lines, year after year. What happens when they get tired? Today, our Masters of Disaster talk about burnout among firefighters, scientists, doctors and the people we trust to take on the biggest calamities nature throws at us — as well as how to hold on to a little hope. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Alex Wigglesworth

More reading:

Hellish fires, low pay, trauma: California’s Forest Service firefighters face a morale crisis

Almost 9 in 10 Californians live in areas with high COVID-19 levels as BA.5 fuels infections

Editorial: Let’s make 2022 the year we all get angry about climate inaction

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

African American couples feel wear and tear of everyday racism

Everyday experiences of racial discrimination—such as being treated disrespectfully, mistaken for someone of the same race or told an offensive joke—are known to be a source of chronic stress for African American individuals, affecting physical and mental health. They can also take a toll on relationships, according to...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HackerNoon

How To Reduce Workplace Stress

Work is a big part of our life. Done well, it can be a source of joy. But when managed poorly, it can often lead to stress, anxiety, and dissatisfaction at work. There’s no getting away with some amount of stress at work, and we shouldn’t try to either. After all, all stress is not bad. Oftentimes, it signals you are doing worthwhile work. That you care about adding value and creating an impact. Stress can also energize you enabling you to put in the effort required to make something happen.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lin#Burnout#L A Times#Forest Service#Californians#Ba
CNET

Why Chasing Happiness Could Be Making Us Miserable

Most people want to be happy. "The pursuit of happiness" is even enshrined as a basic right in the Declaration of Independence, suggesting that whatever road gets you to "happy" -- whether it's daily morning runs, reading with the kids, dinner and drinks with friends or a simple five minutes of silence -- is a road you're entitled to take.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Joy of Being "Boring"

Generalizing introverted people with negative characteristics is false and harmful because introversion can carry many positive attributes. Balancing between other-focused and self-focused values is critical so as to achieve psychological well-being and life satisfaction. There can be a joy to being “boring” that can accompany a more measured, quiet, introverted...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Los Angeles Times

Podcast: Pregnant and homeless in Hollywood

In 2018, the L.A. Times began to follow Mckenzie Trahan, a pregnant homeless woman living in Hollywood. Over the next four years, a Times reporter, photographer and videographer tracked Trahan’s life as she tried to find housing and become a mom. Today, we hear about her journey. Read the full transcript here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fast Company

Is empathy something you can learn?

There is a lot of value in empathy at work. Understanding the situations your colleagues are facing can help you to work more effectively with them. Understanding customer and clients can make it easier to provide them the service they want in the way that they want it. There are...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Los Angeles Times

L.A. unhoused advocates ‘shocked and saddened’ by Joe Rogan’s violent remarks

Advocates for Los Angeles’ unhoused community are holding Joe Rogan accountable for encouraging violence toward unhoused people on his influential podcast. In recent interviews with Variety, advocates for unhoused people criticized the latest installment of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which included a discussion about homelessness in L.A. between the host and his guest, Tom Segura.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
365K+
Followers
65K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy