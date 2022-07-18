Podcast: Burnout at the front lines of disasters

Work is a big part of our life. Done well, it can be a source of joy. But when managed poorly, it can often lead to stress, anxiety, and dissatisfaction at work. There’s no getting away with some amount of stress at work, and we shouldn’t try to either. After all, all stress is not bad. Oftentimes, it signals you are doing worthwhile work. That you care about adding value and creating an impact. Stress can also energize you enabling you to put in the effort required to make something happen.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO