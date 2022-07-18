Full steam ahead for November election — and 2024

When it comes to California elections, it’s out with the old and in with the new.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber on Friday certified the results from the June 7 primary election , which for many Californians probably already feels like a lifetime ago as the state’s political focus shifts to the complex and controversial initiatives on the November ballot and the persistent rumors that Gov. Gavin Newsom may be contemplating a presidential run in 2024.

Still, there was one key new takeaway from the June primary results: Despite concerns of low voter turnout , a record 7,285,230 residents cast ballots — a new high for a California gubernatorial primary, Weber announced. Although that represents just 33% of ballots mailed to active registered voters, the turnout was nevertheless remarkable considering the lack of drama in top statewide races and the absence of statewide ballot measures, a Public Policy Institute of California analysis found .

On to November 2022 — and, yes, even 2024:

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 9,677,827 confirmed cases (+0.6% from previous day) and 92,185 deaths (+0.1% from previous day) , according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county .

California has administered 78,156,577 vaccine doses , and 71.5% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated .

1 Covered California to see largest rate increase in years

George Gascón, pictured here as San Francisco District Attorney, speaks at a news conference in San Francisco on March 19, 2012. Photo by Beck Diefenbach, Reuters

Perhaps nowhere are Californians’ concerns over crime and homelessness — and disagreements over the best way to handle such issues — clearer than in upcoming elections in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Let’s take a closer look:

2 State weighs tough pesticide restrictions

Gov. Gavin Newsom at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento on Sept. 14, 2021. Photo by Fred Greaves, Reuters

While in Washington, D.C., Newsom shared his thoughts on everything from the Gascón recall to UCLA joining the Big 10 in a wide-ranging interview with Fox 11’s Elex Michaelson . Here are some key takeaways:

On whether Gascón has done a good job as Los Angeles County’s district attorney: “I don’t know enough about the job he’s done. I’m deeply concerned about the criticism — and we have expressed ourselves very publicly along those lines, including in Los Angeles as it relates to some of the issues happening in retail theft , some of the issues happening in the railroad yards , and I’ve expressed my own issues privately, as well. And I’ll leave the more objective analysis of his job to locals that’ll have the opportunity to make that determination” if the recall effort against him qualifies for the ballot.

“I don’t know enough about the job he’s done. I’m deeply concerned about the criticism — and we have expressed ourselves very publicly along those lines, including in Los Angeles as it relates to some of the issues happening in retail theft , some of the issues happening in the railroad yards , and I’ve expressed my own issues privately, as well. And I’ll leave the more objective analysis of his job to locals that’ll have the opportunity to make that determination” if the recall effort against him qualifies for the ballot. On whether California should consider changing its law banning state-funded travel to certain red states following Newsom’s own family vacation in Montana : “I honestly have not given it really two seconds of thought. … It’s an open-ended question. Now that this has been brought to the fore, I’m not sure I’m the best, most objective person at this moment to decide. I’ll leave it to more objective minds.”

“I honestly have not given it really two seconds of thought. … It’s an open-ended question. Now that this has been brought to the fore, I’m not sure I’m the best, most objective person at this moment to decide. I’ll leave it to more objective minds.” On whether California should terminate its COVID state of emergency by enshrining in legislation Newsom’s remaining executive orders , such as one waiving a requirement that a doctor sign off on each PCR test result before it’s released to patients: “I keep telling the Legislature — especially some of these folks out there outraged, and they didn’t even introduce legislation to change it. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. It’s the worst of politics: They identify problems then offer nothing in solutions. … But some of those things are difficult because they’re scope of practice issues, they have consequences across the spectrum, and people would prefer to have a governor do it and then say, ‘I would do it differently and what’s wrong!’ I’ve been in this business perhaps too long.”

“I keep telling the Legislature — especially some of these folks out there outraged, and they didn’t even introduce legislation to change it. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. It’s the worst of politics: They identify problems then offer nothing in solutions. … But some of those things are difficult because they’re scope of practice issues, they have consequences across the spectrum, and people would prefer to have a governor do it and then say, ‘I would do it differently and what’s wrong!’ I’ve been in this business perhaps too long.” On UCLA leaving the Pac-12 conference to join the Big Ten: “I have strong opinions about this for no other reason than that as a member of the (UC Board of) Regents, we were never consulted, never asked for an opinion, and they didn’t even have the decency to provide a heads-up. … Trust me when I say this: We’re not going to be looking into it, we are already looking into it, within minutes after reading about this in the newspaper.”

“I have strong opinions about this for no other reason than that as a member of the (UC Board of) Regents, we were never consulted, never asked for an opinion, and they didn’t even have the decency to provide a heads-up. … Trust me when I say this: We’re not going to be looking into it, we are already looking into it, within minutes after reading about this in the newspaper.” On making pizza dough from scratch after receiving an outdoor pizza oven for Father’s Day: “It takes me four hours! Because each one has to be done and one of the kids says, ‘No, not that one, no, put that on my brother’s, no I don’t want it,’ so I have to custom-make these things. Gotta get the wood right, everything’s — it’s so much fun. But those are things that matter, right? … It does matter because the kids have fun with all that.”

3 A win for YIGBYs

A vista of Sonoma Valley wine country. Photo via iStock

Some state lawmakers are spending part of their month-long summer recess on international trips funded by special interest groups that lobby them on various issues — but the junkets won’t come to an end when the Legislature returns to Sacramento on Aug. 1. Shortly after business resumes at the state Capitol, lawmakers and select tech lobbyists will descend on a Napa Valley resort and spa for a two-day event dubbed the Technology Policy Summit, Los Angeles Times editorial writer Laurel Rosenhall reported Sunday . Lobbyists can win access by making a donation of at least $10,000 to the event’s sponsor, a foundation affiliated with the California Legislative Technology and Innovation Caucus . Democratic Assemblymember Evan Low of Cupertino, who leads the tech caucus, is under state investigation for having stopped disclosing donations made to the foundation at his request , as Rosenhall reported in a series of 2020 CalMatters investigations into lawmaker-affiliated nonprofits .

The donations may be a small price to pay for lobbyists looking to influence lawmakers’ positions on controversial tech bills facing do-or-die votes in August, the final month of the legislative session. One of the high-profile proposals aims to hold social media companies liable for deploying features they know will addict kids. Although the tech industry has already succeeded in watering it down, a prominent lobbyist told me last week the goal is to stop it entirely . Other contentious bills would strengthen kids’ privacy protections online and tighten regulations for the cryptocurrency market.

Rosenhall writes: “I’d love to know if the lawmakers elected to serve the public will be discussing these issues with tech lobbyists over wine tastings and spa treatments next month. Wouldn’t you?”

CalMatters Commentary

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters : Most Californians don’t like the direction the state is heading in. A new project examines potential scenarios for changing its future.

Californians should decide if their cars can spy on them: Residents can weigh in on whether to put privacy and safety before automakers’ profits by commenting on the California Privacy Protection Agency’s draft rules on companies’ use of personal car data, argues Justin Kloczko of Consumer Watchdog .

