ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers complete day one of MLB Draft

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bcsf6_0gjSN2Ey00

LAKELAND, FL – The Detroit Tigers completed their first two selections in the 2022 MLB Draft tonight, taking 2B Jace Jung from Texas Tech in the first round (12th overall) and SS Peyton Graham from the University of Oklahoma in the second round (51st overall).

Jung, 21, is a well-rounded lefthanded hitter who has put together one of the best careers in recent Big 12 Conference memory. Over his 136 games in parts of three seasons with the Red Raiders, Jung batted .328/.468/.647 with 39 home runs, 32 doubles and 147 RBI, with 126 walks compared to 102 strikeouts. Coming into the draft, he was ranked by Baseball America as having the second-best strikezone judgement among college hitters, and as the No. 5 college hitter overall.

In 2022, the native of San Antonio, TX ranked among the Big 12 Conference leaders in many offensive categories, including fourth in OPS (1.093) and runs (68), tied for sixth in home runs (14), ninth in batting average (.335), and 10th in RBI (57). Among many accolades, his 2022 campaign earned him First Team All-Big 12 honors and First Team All-America from Perfect Game. He was also outstanding in 2021, being named the Big 12 Player of the Year and an All-American by seven outlets. Jung stands at 6-0 and weighs 205 pounds.

Graham, 21, joins the Tigers after three seasons with the Sooners, over which he batted a combined .320/.415/.584 with 34 home runs, 36 doubles, 109 RBI and 49 stolen bases. He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds, and is a native of Waxahachie, TX. Coming into action today he was ranked by Baseball America as the second-best college athlete in the draft.

He had a standout 2022 season, following which he was named a First Team All-American by Baseball America, D1Baseball and the NCBWA, was a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award for nation's top shortstop, and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award. Graham led Oklahoma with 20 home runs, four triples, 71 RBI, 75 runs scored and 34 stolen bases, all while batting .333. He became the first Oklahoma player to ever record 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season, while also registering 29 multiple hit games and a team-best 21 multiple RBI contests.

The Tigers will continue their 2022 MLB Draft with eight picks (rounds 3-10) on Monday, and 10 (rounds 11-20) on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

Sons of two ex-Yankees make MLB history by going 1-2 in 2022 MLB Draft

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lakeland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Norman, OK
Detroit, MI
Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Baseball America#San Antonio#Fl#The Detroit Tigers#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Rbi#Tx#The Big 12 Conference#All American#Sooners
Audacy

Patrick Mahomes reacts to surprising Kumar Rocker pick: 'So awesome to watch'

The talk of the 2022 MLB Draft was on the number of kids of former big league players who will get drafted along with the third overall selection Kumar Rocker. After originally getting drafted by the New York Mets in the 2021 Draft, the club decided against signing the young ace due to medical concerns after a physical. Following a stint with the Tri-City Valleycats of the independent Frontier League, Rocker re-declared for this year's draft -- ultimately getting selected by the Texas Rangers.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Celebrity Was Ejected From MLB All-Star Softball Game

The MLB celebrity All-Star Softball Game took place this past weekend. Amid the festivities, one celebrity earned the umpire's wrath and ultimately got ejected from the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emmy winner Bryan Cranston was on the receiving end of a controversial strike that saw him called out. Cranston seemed to take issue with the call and started playing it up for the crowd.
MLB
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Cubs Select RHP Cade Horton with No. 7 Pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected right-handed pitcher Cade Horton. A top quarterback prospect coming out of high school, Horton chose to stick with baseball after committing to Oklahoma University. After tearing his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Horton returned to the mound in 2022 after being limited to strictly playing the field.
CHICAGO, IL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy