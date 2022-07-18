ESPN raises rates on its streaming service

We all know what the “E” in ESPN stands for — expensive.

At least it’s true for ESPN Plus, the streaming service that ESPN created in 2018.

Deadline TV announced that a monthly subscription to ESPN Plus is rising from $7 to $10 — that’s a steep 43 percent increase. When ESPN Plus first hit the marketplace, it was $4.95 per month or $50 per year.

When a product is rising faster than the rate of inflation, it is cause for alarm. In this case, the service costs more because there is much more live sports programming than there was when the network first started. The National Hockey League and Professional Golf Association have been added to ESPN Plus, giving its audience more options — even if it has to pay extra for them.

Cable and streaming networks and price increases go hand-in-hand — we’ve all learned that over the years.

That’s why UConn sports fans owe athletic director David Benedict a huge favor. Had UConn stayed in the American Athletic Conference, many sports events, including women’s basketball, would have aired on ESPN Plus. UConn, however, dropped out of the league, saving women’s basketball fans at least $100 per year.

It turned out to be a pretty good bargain.