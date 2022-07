BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove police are searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting that killed one person and injured three others at a park Sunday night. Police said they are looking for a “newer model” white Toyota Camry that may have a window shot out. Two to three men are suspected of taking part in the shooting and leaving in that Camry. Police noted that the men in the Camry did not attend the vigil.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO