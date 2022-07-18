ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Road rage suspect arrested after crash in Willmar

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) A suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished was arrested in Willmar Saturday afternoon. It started at 12:27 p.m. when it was learned the road rage incident occurred...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

willmarradio.com

Crash near Brooten attributed to distracted driving

(Brooten MN-) Officials believe distracted driving contributed to a crash in Stearns County Monday which shook up a Belgrade teen and her juvenile passenger. The sheriff's department says at 11:20 a.m. they got a call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 18 about 4 miles north of Brooten. They say 17-year-old Harley Roering was northbound on 17 when her car crossed the centerline and collided with a van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. It then entered the ditch and overturned. Roering and her juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the Glenwood Hospital to be checked out, and their relatives say they were not serious injured. Zaragoza was not hurt. The sheriff's department says they believe distracted driving was a contributing factor to the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Suspects in Willmar police-involved shooting have court appearances Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) Two brothers accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer on The Fourth of July appear in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. 28-year-old Sebastian and 25-year-old Christian Arevalo are charged with one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, one count of 1st Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Against a Police Officer, 7 counts of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Possessing a Firearm or Ammo with a Conviction of a Crime of Violence, and a count of Intentionally Pointing a Weapon. Both will appear for an initial appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bail for Sebastian is set at 1 million dollars, $750,000 for Christian.
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Belgrade Teen Hurt in Monday Morning Crash

(KNSI) — A 17-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 11:20 for a crash with one vehicle that had rolled over in North Fork Township. Investigators say the teen, who was from Belgrade, was driving a Chevy Impala north on County Road 18 when she crossed the center line and hit a Chevy van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. The Impala went into the east ditch and rolled.
BELGRADE, MN
knsiradio.com

Rescued Tuber Turns Out To Be Wanted Felon

(KNSI) – From rescued to behind bars. That was the strange sequence of events for one woman on Monday night. The Sartell Police Department was called to County Road 1 for a tuber that was struggling against the current on the river around 9:30. A friend arrived to pick her up and witnessed the woman get swept away out of sight.
SARTELL, MN
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
kduz.com

Woman Injured in ATV Accident Near Paynesville

A Minneapolis woman was injured in an ATV accident in Stearns County Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. At 12:17pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident with injuries on 345th...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
willmarradio.com

Man convicted in Renville killing to be sentenced Wednesday

(Olivia MN-) A Renville man will be sentenced Wednesday on a conviction of Second Degree Murder. A Renville County jury found 27-year-old Julian Valdez guilty in May. Valdez was charged after the August 5th 2021 shooting of 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez at Valdez' Renville home. Valdez told police he and a friend were playing pool in his garage that night when they were accosted by an apparently intoxicated Gutierrez. Valdez says he shot Gutierrez when Gutierrez became aggressive and tried to attack his friend. He will be sentenced by Judge Laurence Stratton Wednesday at 1 p.m.
RENVILLE, MN
Man Arrested After Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle

WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Arrest warrant issued for Willmar murder suspect who was out on bail

(Willmar MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Willmar murder suspect who is currently out on bail. 20-year-old Hudeife Mire is accused of selling drugs laced with deadly fentanyl to 19-year-old Samantha Myers of Pennock. She died of a fentanyl overdose on April 16th, and Mire and 20-year-old Makayla Willprecht were charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire faces three counts of Drug Sales. Conditional bail for Mire was originally set at $750,000, but was later reduced to $300,000. He posted a bond, which is usually 10% of the bail, on June 6th. When law enforcement learned Mire may have fled the country, an arrest warrant was issued on July 1st. For now, all of Mire's future court dates have been cancelled. Willprecht is still in the Kandiyohi County Jail and has a court appearance coming up one week from Tuesday.
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities chase driver in stolen car from Montevideo to Willmar

WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Driver of stolen vehicle apprehended in Willmar

myklgr.com

Pickup damaged by semi trying to back of bridge over Minnesota River

A pickup was damaged trying to get out of a semi-truck’s way on a bridge straddling Redwood and Renville Counties last week. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13 Tyler Ring, age 48, of Delano was driving a Ford pickup northbound across the County Road 7 bridge north of Belview. At about 11:15 a.m., a semi-truck hauling farm equipment, and driven by Keith Elrite, age 74, of Beardsley also tried crossing the bridge.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Western Minnesota city disbanding its police department after more than 140 years

MORRIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Melrose Township Barn Total Loss After Fire

(KNSI) – A Melrose Township barn and its contents are a total loss following a Monday afternoon fire. A neighbor called 911 when he noticed smoke coming from a structure in the 34000 block of 400th Street. Luckily, no animals were in the building at the time of the blaze.
MELROSE, MN
willmarradio.com

Man seriously injured after police chase near Alexandria

(Alexandria MN-) A South Carolina man is fighting for his life after a crash while fleeing police on I-94 west of Alexandria yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 5:33 p.m., an officer tried to stop the eastbound car, driven by 36-year-old Barry Johnson of Hollywood South Carolina, after they had received a driving complaint. Johnson lost control and made contact with another vehicle, then entered the ditch and rolled. Johnson was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the car that Johnson hit was not injured.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

City of Morris disbanding police department

MORRIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Child hurt in Meeker County lawn-mowing accident

(Hutchinson MN-) A toddler is hospitalized after a lawn mowing accident in Meeker County Thursday. The sheriff's department says at 10:40 a.m. they responded to a call in the 14000 Block of 615th Avenue, north of Hutchinson...the 21-month-old daughter of 36-year-old Amanda Carter had fallen off a mower and received serious cuts to her forearm and hand while Amanda was mowing. Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson Fire Department also responded to the scene. The child was transported to Hutchinson Health Hospital and later flown to North Memorial Health Hospital by Life Link III helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man sentenced for drugs in car

A Redwood Falls man, Bradley George Johnson, age 33, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after being found asleep at a local gas station. According to court documents, on April 9, 2021, Redwood Falls police officers were called to a local gas station on a report of a man passed out in a green Chevrolet Blazer that had been parked next to the gas pumps for about an hour. When the officer arrived he did a check on the vehicle’s licence plate to find out who the owner was.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

