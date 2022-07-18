Road rage suspect arrested after crash in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Willmar murder suspect who is currently out on bail. 20-year-old Hudeife Mire is accused of selling drugs laced with deadly fentanyl to 19-year-old Samantha Myers of Pennock. She died of a fentanyl overdose on April 16th, and Mire and 20-year-old Makayla Willprecht were charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire faces three counts of Drug Sales. Conditional bail for Mire was originally set at $750,000, but was later reduced to $300,000. He posted a bond, which is usually 10% of the bail, on June 6th. When law enforcement learned Mire may have fled the country, an arrest warrant was issued on July 1st. For now, all of Mire's future court dates have been cancelled. Willprecht is still in the Kandiyohi County Jail and has a court appearance coming up one week from Tuesday.

