Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring While Lounging In Bed After Ben Affleck Wedding

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez, 52, has officially married the man of her dreams! Following her whirlwind Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck, 49, J.Lo revealed her silver wedding ring while lounging in bed. The Marry Me actress, now Jennifer Lopez Affleck, looked so happy after getting her happily ever after with Ben.

In a post on her website, Jennifer gushed that her and Ben’s wedding was “exactly what we wanted.” The couple flew to Las Vegas and “barely made it” to the wedding chapel by midnight. Jennifer’s child, Emme, 14, and Ben’s daughter, Seraphina, 13, were their witnesses as they said “I do”, according to Page Six. Ben and Jen wrote their own vows. Jennifer wore a wedding dress from an “old movie.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids, and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” she wrote.

Jennifer’s wedding band perfectly complements her stunning green 8.5-carat engagement ring Ben gave her when he popped the question back in April 2022. That ring has been estimated to be worth over $5 million, according to Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds, who sourced the gem.

“Among fancy-color diamonds, natural-color green stones with saturated hues are some of the rarest and most sought after,” he wrote about the diamond on Instagram at the time. “Green color synchronizes Nature & tranquility and represent life, health, and associates with luck & prosperity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KnyW_0gjSLGaJ00
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a marriage license in July 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Although green is Jennifer’s favorite color, Ben tried a different approach when he got down on one knee back in 2002, during the couple’s first go at love. Ben asked J.Lo to be his wife with an incredible 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink diamond, estimated at the time to be worth $2.5 million. The pink diamond was a radiant cut set in 18k pink gold with two trapezoid white diamond side stones.

