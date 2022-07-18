ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Earth, MN

Court news: White Earth woman accused of having fentanyl in jail

By News Staff
DL-Online
 2 days ago

DETROIT LAKES — Sondra Grace Keezer, 25, of White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and gross misdemeanor bringing...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged with felony burglary of new bookstore

DETROIT LAKES — Justin Robert Marlen, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 1 a Detroit Lakes police officer was approached by known individuals, who handed him a stack of brand new books. They said Marlen had given the books to them, and told them he had stolen them from a bookstore in Detroit Lakes, adding that he had accessed the store through a back basement door.
valleynewslive.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Beltrami County, may be armed

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concern in Beltrami County as a vulnerable adult -- who is potentially armed with a gun-- left home, indicating to his family that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life. Just before 5:30pm...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department received reports of a male firing shots from an apartment balcony in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. They say he fled the scene in a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Neighbors report hearing multiple rounds of shots fired. While responding to the call, an FPD officer observed a vehicle in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle associated with the shots-fired call. North Dakota Highway Patrol was in the area and initiated the stop of the vehicle with FPD assisting. The individual fled the scene at a high rate of speed and NDHP initiated pursuit.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1246 Estate of SANDRA JEAN MINA, F/K/A SANDRA J. GRAN Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated December 9, 2015, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed George Mina, whose address is 993 Lakewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Gina Devilbiss Hendry Registrar Date: 7-14-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Dated: 7-14-2022 Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (July 20 & 27, 2022) 83080.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Identities of three killed in Moorhead crash revealed

(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon off I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says two semi trucks and an SUV were headed westbound on the highway near milepost 2 when the stopped SUV was hit and pushed from behind by one semi into the other.
MOORHEAD, MN
#Fentanyl#Drugs#Detroit Lakes
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County board swears in new veterans service officer

DETROIT LAKES — As of Tuesday morning, Becker County has a new veterans service officer. Matthew Erickson was sworn-in to his new job during a regular meeting of the Becker County Board on July 19. Erickson was introduced at the meeting by Larry Knutson, chair of the Becker County...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Gary Neuschwander

WADENA, Minn. - Gary Neuschwander, 52, Wadena, Minn., died Sunday, July 17, in his home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.
WADENA, MN
DL-Online

Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema

Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema elected officers; Ogema Minnesota, any eligible person who desires of having his or her name placed on the official ballot as a candidate shall file an affidavit of candidacy at the City Office at 309 Perrault St, Ogema MN 56569 and pay a filing fee of $2.00. Filings for City Office Open Tuesday, August 2, 2022 8:00AM and close Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM Officers to be Elected are as follows, Two (2) Four-Year Term, City Council member’s; One (1) Four Year Term, Secretary Treasurer. City Election will be will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Terms of elected officials begin first Tuesday in January, 2023. July 14th, 2022 Lea Haverkamp, City Clerk (July 20 & 27, 2022) 82667.
OGEMA, MN
DL-Online

Otter Tail County department head wins statewide honor

PERHAM – Deb Sjostrom , director of human services for Otter Tail County, received a standing ovation during the County Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12. After being presented with the statewide 2022 Human Services Award, Sjostrom said she “was a little taken aback and surprised” to have received it.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Charlee June Riewer

Meghan & Tyler Riewer, of Vergas, Minnesota, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Charlee June Riewer. Charlee was delivered by Tonya Diggins, CNP, Midwife, at Perham Health on July 10, 2022, at 4:22 pm. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Charlee is welcomed home by siblings Colt & Camdyn; grandparents Mike & Lynette, Jim & Amanda, and Brett & Greta; and great-grandparents Lester & Mary, Jim & Sandy, Crystal, and Linda.
VERGAS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Laurie’s clothing store in Fargo closing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 40 years in business, clothing store Laurie’s is calling it quits. In a Facebook post, owner Kristi Larkin writes:. Lily and I want to thank you for your loyal business and friendship to us at Laurie’s. We have decided to close our doors on August 31st. Please stop in to see us before then, and enjoy some great savings on all merchandise, and help us celebrate together on the countless memories made here at the store.
FARGO, ND

