Circles share video for brand new single Sleepwalking

Australian prog metal quartet Circles have shared a video for their brand new single Sleepwalking , which you can watch below.

The new single is released through Wild Thing Records, and is the band's first new music for four years, since the release of 2018's The Last One album.

“Essentially, it’s a song of fear and regret, of feeling like so much time has been wasted while you’ve unconsciously gone through the motions to arrive at your current situation," explains frontman Ben Rechter. "But you’re struggling to push yourself into the unfamiliar territory that holds the potential to provide you with what you’re searching for. It’s so easy to live and die in a comfort zone, even when all you want is out of it."

Sleepwalking has been produced by Circles’ own Ted Furuhashi, and the music video directed by the band’s drummer David Hunter, with the track mastered by Luke Cincotta who worked on Karnivool's Asymmetry.

The band wil head out on the Sleepwalking Australian Tour, across August and September. Support comes from The Omnific, Future Static, and Heartline.

"The last few years has been pretty damn tough on the music industry," adds Hunter. "We locked ourselves away and wrote the next chapter in the Circles story. The band is ready to road test some of this new material, along with some old favourites. So for the first time since 2019, we're stoked to be able to see all of you legends again. This is going to be something really special for us."

