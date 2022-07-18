ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Circles share video for brand new single Sleepwalking

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Australian prog metal quartet Circles have shared a video for their brand new single Sleepwalking , which you can watch below.

The new single is released through Wild Thing Records, and is the band's first new music for four years, since the release of 2018's The Last One album.

“Essentially, it’s a song of fear and regret, of feeling like so much time has been wasted while you’ve unconsciously gone through the motions to arrive at your current situation," explains frontman Ben Rechter. "But you’re struggling to push yourself into the unfamiliar territory that holds the potential to provide you with what you’re searching for. It’s so easy to live and die in a comfort zone, even when all you want is out of it."

Sleepwalking has been produced by Circles’ own Ted Furuhashi, and the music video directed by the band’s drummer David Hunter, with the track mastered by Luke Cincotta who worked on Karnivool's Asymmetry.

The band wil head out on the Sleepwalking Australian Tour, across August and September. Support comes from The Omnific, Future Static, and Heartline.

"The last few years has been pretty damn tough on the music industry," adds Hunter. "We locked ourselves away and wrote the next chapter in the Circles story. The band is ready to road test some of this new material, along with some old favourites. So for the first time since 2019, we're stoked to be able to see all of you legends again. This is going to be something really special for us."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

John 5 says his signature Fender Telecaster is coming soon and it is called The Ghost

The heavy metal maestro’s next signature Tele has been in the works since 2019 and has a white painted fretboard design inspired by the Supreme x Fender Stratocaster. Back in September 2021, during a guitar rig breakdown with John 5’s guitar tech James "Shotty" Shotwell, eagle-eyed viewers were granted a glimpse of the heavy metal maestro’s upcoming signature guitar – a Fender Telecaster which at the time was still in the prototype stage.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Fiona Apple cover Charlie Rich’s ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’

Fiona Apple has shared a cover of Charlie Rich’s ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ on her YouTube channel over the weekend. The singer-songwriter uploaded the solo piano and vocal rendition of Rich’s 1973 hit as part of her semi-regular Happy Sunday video series, where she answers questions from fans and shares messages (such as expressing her thoughts on the US Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade recently.)
MUSIC
NME

HyunA shares teaser for vibrant new ‘Nabillera’ music video

K-pop soloist HyunA has unveiled a cheeky new music video teaser for her upcoming single ‘Nabillera’. In the vibrant Y2K-inspired visual, the singer-rapper is surrounded by butterflies as she shows off colourful outfits and confident poses. “Me so fly, like a butterfly,” she declares boldly, shedding her jacket. The song’s title – written in Korean as ‘나빌레라’ – is a native Korean phrase from an old poem titled The Nun’s Dance, which roughly translates to “like a butterfly” in English.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Sleepwalking#Music Industry#Prog#Australian#Wild Thing Records#Karnivool S Asymmetry
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs

Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Slipknot share video for new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing), announce new album The End, So Far

It's happening! Slipknot announce full details of their forthcoming seventh studio album The End, So Far, and release new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing) Slipknot will release their much-anticipated seventh studio album, The End, So Far, via Roadrunner Records on September 30. And to stoke excitement ahead of the album drop, The Nine have shared the video for the album's second single, The Dying Song (Time To Sing).
MUSIC
NME

ENHYPEN tease rebellious new music video for ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have surprised fans with a music video teaser for their B-side track ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’, from their recent mini-album ’Manifesto: Day 1’. On July 18 at midnight KST, the boyband unveiled an intriguing new teaser clip for their upcoming ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ music video. The full visual is due out on July 21 at midnight KST.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
976
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy