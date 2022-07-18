ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde shooting victim’s parent says he was kicked out of private briefing Sunday

By Kelsey Thompson
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The father of one of the victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting May 24 said he was kicked out of Sunday’s private briefing and surveillance video review.

Alfred Garza III, the biological father of Amerie Jo Garza, told KXAN Sunday he was removed from the briefing, which was meant to provide an overview to the victims’ families of the Texas House’s investigation and key findings. The briefing was held by the House’s investigative committee prior to the public release of muted hallway surveillance video and the 77-page preliminary report.

Garza told KXAN he was informed by officials he “wasn’t on the list” for the viewing.

During Sunday afternoon’s press conference with committee members, committee chair and State Rep. Dustin Burrows said he didn’t know the circumstances surrounding the situation but added he would love to sit down and discuss the issue one on one. He added he didn’t ask that any of the victims’ family members be denied access to the briefing.

In a press conference following the committee’s public meeting, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin added he is unaware of the circumstances surrounding why some of the victims’ family members were denied entry.

McLaughlin told reporters only immediate family members were allowed in and families were tasked with creating a list of all the people who’d be attending the private briefing.

easttexasradio.com

Families Of Uvalde Victims Want Charges Filed

Families of the victims of Texas’ mass school shooting want the police officers criminally charged, but experts say that’s a high bar to clear. Professor Alex del Carmen teaches criminology at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. He says there will be a lot of pressure on the district attorney to bring the case before a grand jury. He doubts the officers will be charged criminally, despite the report showing they waited more than one hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.
CBS DFW

Families of Uvalde victims demand accountability after report details 'systemic failures'

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This report was nothing short of scathing. But while it details the colossal law enforcement and school district breakdowns, it doesn't address the one thing 21 victims' families want; accountability. The father of Uziyah Garcia still hasn't accepted that his son is gone. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't wish I could hold him, and tell him I love him."He clings to reminders of his 10-year-old's voice that went silent along with 21 others inside Robb Elementary School on May 24. "I just want a little bit of answers. I think I deserve it."Some...
epbusinessjournal.com

What we know, minute by minute, about how the Uvalde shooting and police response unfolded

State officials provided a timeline of the massacre and have corrected crucial details amid public demands for information on how authorities handled the situation. “What we know, minute by minute, about how the Uvalde shooting and police response unfolded” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
