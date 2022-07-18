Sixth Bridge City juvenile escapee arrested following Uptown carjacking, shooting

Photo credit Getty

The last teen of six who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth is back in custody but not before he carjacked and shot a 59-year-old man in the Uptown area.

The six inmates at the youth center escaped early Sunday morning. Five of the escaped inmates were caught but one remained at large and continued his crime spree says State Police.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, five of the inmates made it two miles away from the detention center before they stole a truck along River Road. A deputy spotted the escapees in the truck and gave chase. Soon after, the five escapees were captured but one remained at large.

According to New Orleans police, the sixth inmate made his way uptown with another juvenile who was not an escapee.

They say the two teens, now armed, carjacked and shot a man later that same afternoon near the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenues. The man is listed in critical condition says authorities.

A short time later Louisiana State Police recovered the vehicle and apprehended two suspects in the 2400 block of St Bernard Avenue says the NOPD.

This is the latest inmate escape at the troubled youth center which, under pressure from state and local lawmakers, Governor John Bel Edwards recently sent State Police troopers there to beef up security.