ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Sixth Bridge City juvenile escapee arrested following Uptown carjacking, shooting

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDVkt_0gjSKkuC00
Photo credit Getty

The last teen of six who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth is back in custody but not before he carjacked and shot a 59-year-old man in the Uptown area.

The six inmates at the youth center escaped early Sunday morning. Five of the escaped inmates were caught but one remained at large and continued his crime spree says State Police.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, five of the inmates made it two miles away from the detention center before they stole a truck along River Road. A deputy spotted the escapees in the truck and gave chase. Soon after, the five escapees were captured but one remained at large.

According to New Orleans police, the sixth inmate made his way uptown with another juvenile who was not an escapee.

They say the two teens, now armed, carjacked and shot a man later that same afternoon near the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenues. The man is listed in critical condition says authorities.

A short time later Louisiana State Police recovered the vehicle and apprehended two suspects in the 2400 block of St Bernard Avenue says the NOPD.

This is the latest inmate escape at the troubled youth center which, under pressure from state and local lawmakers, Governor John Bel Edwards recently sent State Police troopers there to beef up security.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man captured after home struck overnight

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run overnight on Day St. LPSO says a “driver approached the intersection of Polly Dr. and Duff Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. The driver, later identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, of Walker, was unable to...
WALKER, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted suspect arrested; one still at-large

Willard Stearns was taken into custody by authorities on July 19, 2022, shortly after 3pm. Stearns was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on outstanding warrants stemming from the narcotics-based investigation. Willard remains jailed on a $155,500 bond. The Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force is still attempting to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bridge City, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bridge City, LA
City
Chase, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

5 robberies, 1 carjacking in 24 hours says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is reporting five robberies that happened across the city in the past 24 hours. All of the robberies happened on Sunday. A bicyclist was robbed of their bicycle on the corner of Odeon Avenue and Patterson Drive. Police say the male victim was riding his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
WWL-AMFM

Unwanted pandemic comeback: Armed robbery

While the increase in carjackings in New Orleans has slowed, another violent crime -- armed robbery -- has been steadily on the rise. The New Orleans Police Department reports eight armed robberies took place overnight Monday into Tuesday. The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission's numbers show armed robbery up 43...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD searches for suspect vehicle

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in a criminal damage to property incident. The offense occurred on July 17, 2022, in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead on Chef Menteur, NOPD investigates

The New Orleans Police Department are investigating a Homicide that left a 29-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly before 12:30 A.M., in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, officers located the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#City Center#Youth Center#Violent Crime#Louisiana State Police#St Bernard Avenue
WWL-AMFM

Cops investigating a hit and run leads to a major drug bust

Police investigating a hit and run on Canal Street leads to a major drug bust and two men arrested. The New Orleans Police Department announced they arrested 28-year-old Areena Smith and 34-year-old Jeremiah Prater in connection with Illegal Possession with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances. The hit and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

Two men were injured in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday morning, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:29 a.m. They found one shooting victim near the scene at the intersection of North Robertson Street and St. Bernard Avenue. Another man arrived at a hospital via private conveyance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Car stolen at gunpoint on UNO campus; man stabbed during robbery at Elysian Fields and Allen Toussaint

An armed robbery, an attempted armed robbery and a stabbing in Gentilly neighborhoods since last Thursday (July 14), according to the New Orleans Police Department. At about 2:30 p.m. on Monday (July 19), a 21-year-old man was waking on the University of New Orleans campus at 2000 Lakeshore Drive when a man approached and implied he was armed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man pleads not guilty in Ochsner ICU nurse attack after brother mistakenly arrested

A Marrero man whose brother was mistakenly identified and arrested in connection with an attack on a Ochsner intensive care unit nurse has pleaded not guilty in the case. Lawrence Quinn, 43, was charged with battery of a health care professional and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon on July 1. His attorney, Gary Wainwright, entered the not guilty plea Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, court records said.
MARRERO, LA
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy