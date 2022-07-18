Hot with a few storms
This week will be hotter with a few storms here and there.
“Get ready for a classic summer week along the Gulf Coast and It'll be a little hotter than last week. Afternoon high temperatures will range from 93-95 for most with a few possible hotter. Heat index values will top out between 103-108,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 95.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 95.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.
