Hot with a few storms

Photo credit Gety

This week will be hotter with a few storms here and there.

“Get ready for a classic summer week along the Gulf Coast and It'll be a little hotter than last week. Afternoon high temperatures will range from 93-95 for most with a few possible hotter. Heat index values will top out between 103-108,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 95.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers and storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.