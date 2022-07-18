ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball Township, MI

Portion of Lapeer Road in Kimball Twp. to be closed for work

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 2 days ago

A portion of Lapeer Road will be closed on July 23 and 24 for storm sewer reconstruction.

The St. Clair County Road Commission will be reconstructing two sewer drains as a part of the Lapeer Road reconstruction project. The sewer drain reconstruction will require two complete closures between Abbotsford Road and Wadhams Road. A detour will be placed from Wadhams Road to Griswold Road to Taylor Road.

The reconstruction is estimated to be finished at 9 p.m. on July 24.

The storm drains being repaired are located 600 feet west of Bartlett Road and 800 feet west of Hidden Lake Drive.

Residents and businesses along the construction zone will be given access to the road. Businesses will remain open as well.

The repairs will cost approximately $10,000.

The Lapeer Road reconstruction project will include placing curb and gutter along the road, paving shoulders and constructing a round-a-bout at the intersection of Abbotsford Road and Lapeer Road.

The project is estimated to be finished in at the end of October. The project will cost approximately $3.5 million and is paid for through federal funds. No additional closures are to be expected.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Portion of Lapeer Road in Kimball Twp. to be closed for work

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Lane Closures Along US-23 Corridor

Lane closures along the US-23 corridor are starting up this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be completing epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes NB US-23 ramp to WB I-96 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96 (exit 60) in Livingston County is closed due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the crash early Wednesday morning. Stay with Local 4 as we follow this story. View: Live traffic map.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
Lapeer, MI
Government
City
Kimball Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Lapeer, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Canal Dredging – By City of Port Huron

Weather permitting, the City’s Contractor will begin dredging sand from the Black River Canal entrance at Lake Huron on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. During the dredging operation, the Black River Canal will be closed to recreational watercraft in the area between the Tainter gate and Lake Huron. Following completion...
PORT HURON, MI
The Flint Journal

New Chick-fil-A to open up in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, MI -- Flint Township residents have exciting news heading their way. Chick-fil-A was recently approved for their site plans to open a standalone restaurant on 3140 Miller Road, between Austins Parkway and South Ballenger Highway, for sometime next year. The township has worked for several years to land...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Gannett#Abbotsford#Urban Construction
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Firefighters battle house blaze in Washington Township

No injuries were reported in a house fire Wednesday morning in Washington Township. Fire crews responded about 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Hope Hollow Road. Clayton Murphy, Washington Township fire chief, confirmed an adult male and a dog were not at home when the blaze broke out in the rural residential location off Old Mill Road and Route 66, just outside of Oklahoma Borough.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 in Detroit closing for one week starting Friday, July 22

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A key portion of I-94 in Downtown Detroit will be closed starting Friday morning as a new bridge to connect Second Avenue is brought in and installed. The new bridge is going in over I-94 this month, adding another overpass over the freeway between I-75 and the Lodge. Construction will start at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 22, when the freeway is closed in both directions.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead in Burton motorcycle crash, police investigating

BURTON, MI -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Burton early Tuesday afternoon. Burton police responded to the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a multicolored motorcycle on the ground and a gray Lincoln Mark LT in the intersection.
BURTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Banana 101.5

Why Are People Placing Weird Items in the Middle of Roundabouts in Grand Blanc?

For some strange reason, people in Grand Blanc have been placing bizarre items in the middle of roundabouts. What the heck is going on with these roundabouts in Grand Blanc?. Last week while I was on my way to work, I noticed something strange in the middle of the roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads. At first glance, I thought it was a large dead animal lying dead right there in the middle of the roundabout. As I got a little closer, I realized it was just a large stuffed animal.
GRAND BLANC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Chick-fil-A Adds 3 New Metro Detroit Restaurants in the Fall

We still haven't quite figured out why some people go ga-ga over Chick-fil-A. But if you're one of those, you'll be happy to know the chain is opening Metro Detroit shops this fall in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, the Oakland Press reports. The chain currently has 10 restaurants in Metro...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan under Air Quality Alert Tuesday

(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan is under an air quality alert for the second day in a row, leading to requests from the state for people and businesses to avoid activities that could lead to ozone formation. An Action day for elevated ozone levels was declared for St. Clair, Livingston,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
858
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy